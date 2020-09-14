Getting back to work! The stars and crew of Law & Order: SVU, Riverdale and many other shows have headed back to set amid the coronavirus pandemic. Although it’s a very late start for many series — fall episodes usually begin filming in July — “fall TV” looks different in 2020.

Supernatural was one of the first to return to filming, with Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and more of the cast heading to Vancouver in August. The show, which was originally set to end its 15-season run in 2019, wrapped early last spring due to the pandemic. At the time, the network chose to hold seven episodes to debut in fall 2020 — five of which were already shot. They returned to set to film their final two episodes. (Supernatural returns to The CW Thursday, October 8, at 8 p.m. ET and the series finale will air on November 19.)

Another CW hit, Riverdale, pushed its premiere date to January but the stars are ready to go. After two weeks of quarantining in Canada, the cast began filming season 5 on September 14.

Lili Reinhart recently shared her thoughts about returning to set and having to be stuck north of the border due to COVID-19 travel restrictions until after Christmas.

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada,” she told Nylon in August. “That doesn’t feel good. You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f–ked.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU and many more kicked off filming as well. Scroll through the gallery below for the full list.