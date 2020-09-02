A mixture of feelings. Season 4 of Riverdale was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic and the cast is getting back to work soon. However, Lili Reinhart is a bit nervous about getting back on set — and having to stay there.

“We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to fit back in that prom dress. Five months later, we’re all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker. I certainly am,” the actress, 23, told Nylon magazine, noting that after filming the last three episodes of season 4, the show will head right into new season 5 episodes, starting with a seven-year time jump.

After quarantining for two weeks, the cast will remain in Vancouver until after Christmas.

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn’t feel good,” Reinhart said. “You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f–ked.”

Although she considers herself “very lucky” to have the show, it’s tough not taking on any other projects for such a long period of time. “It’s like, ‘I need to keep going. I need to keep going,” the Swimming Lessons said.

During the interview, the Chemical Hearts star, who has been very open about her past with depression and anxiety, explained that she “felt very lost” at the beginning of the pandemic.

“I felt very sad and hopeless, because of personal things that were happening in my life. Instead of distracting myself, f–king random people and doing drugs and drinking my problems away, I chose the harder route, which was to not distract myself,” Reinhart explained. “I was like, ‘I’m not doing that. I’m going to go through the next however many months of shit, pure shit, awful, crying every day, but the necessary work.’”

In June, the Hustlers actress came out as bisexual, something she’s known for a long time.

“I didn’t date girls until I was… right now,” she told Nylon. “I’d been with a girl when I was 18. This part of my life was never intentionally hidden. My friends and family knew. My cast members knew. I didn’t want to come out and talk about it because I felt that bisexuality was becoming a trend [among celebrities], but I’ve supported the LGBTQ community since I was a little tween, and it just felt organic. I was like, ‘F–k it. Now’s the time. It’s not something I’m ashamed of. Hey, you. I’m going to be at this protest for LGBTQs for BLM. Come join me.'”

A premiere date for Riverdale has not yet been announced.