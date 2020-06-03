Lili Reinhart Comes Out as a ‘Proud Bisexual Woman’

Opening up. Riverdale star Lili Reinhart came out as bisexual Thursday, June 3, via an Instagram Story.

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” the actress, 23, wrote. “And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

She shared the statement alongside a promotion for a LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter Protest happening on Wednesday in West Hollywood.

Reinhart most recently dated her costar Cole Sprouse but Us Weekly confirmed the pair had split last month.

The Hustlers actress has been speaking out about racial injustice since George Floyd’s murder last month.

“I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about ‘leaders’ in elementary school. Our ‘leaders’ have failed us today,” the Swimming Lessons author tweeted on Monday, June 1. “I can’t begin to imagine the horror of worrying that you won’t be protected by your ‘leaders’ because of the color of your skin. I know that white privilege exists and I could never fully understand what it’s like to be oppressed because of my race. I don’t have all the right words, but I stand by you. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Sprouse, 27, also participated in the nationwide protests and revealed on Monday that he was arrested in Santa Monica.

“So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest.”

The Five Feet Apart star continued: “We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement.”