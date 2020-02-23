Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols will not be returning to Riverdale for its fifth season, Us Weekly can confirm.

Ulrich, 50, who played Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) dad F.P. Jones, announced his departure from the hit CW series in a statement to TVLine on Sunday, February 23.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis,” the Scream actor said. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

He later posted a message on Instagram, thanking his fans for their encouragement.

“I can’t even begin to thank you all for the unwavering support and love!! It is remarkable and deeply appreciated,” he wrote alongside a throwback photo of himself as a child. “I may be leaving Riverdale but my experience over the last four years will never leave my heart. A very special thanks to @writerras for giving me this opportunity ❤️.”

Sprouse, 27, shared his thoughts on his castmate’s exit, commenting, “Leave your mullet with us at least.”

Ulrich and Sprouse’s costar Nichols, 46, revealed just a few hours later on Sunday that she will also be exiting the show.

“I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family,” the 24 alum said in a statement to TVLine. “We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future.”

Nichols has starred as Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) mother, Hermione, since Riverdale’s first season premiered in 2017. Ulrich has been a series regular on the show since season 2, starring as Jughead’s sole parent for most of the series’ run.

Neither Ulrich, nor Nichols have shared the reasons for their exits, but Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the two departures in a statement on Sunday.

“Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people,” Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine. “I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”

Next up, Ulrich will star in the upcoming Tom Hanks film Bios and the Quibi series #FreeRayShawn. Nichols, meanwhile, is set to appear in upcoming horror flick Spiral in May.