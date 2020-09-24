Coming soon! Pregnant Mandy Moore announced on Thursday, September 24, that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith have a son on the way.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” the This Is Us star, 36, captioned an Instagram slideshow. The “Kansas City” singer, 35, cradled her baby bump in the social media upload while the actress smiled.

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 in Los Angeles. The wedding ceremony came one year after Moore quietly confirmed her engagement by flashing her ring while at a café.

The Emmy nominee exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of her nuptials that Goldsmith was “the right person” for her, gushing, “I’m with my person.”

While celebrating the Los Angeles native’s birthday last month, the A Walk to Remember star called her husband “contagious,” writing via Instagram: “I feel lucky to get the chance to bask in your goodness with outstretched arms. Thank you for trusting me with your heart. Thank you for being the best travel companion, crossword puzzler, songwriting partner, pet parent and my favorite person. 2020 has certainly been a wild ride but I really can’t wait for what this next year will bring. Happy Birthday, T. I love you more than anything.”

Moore was previously married to Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016. After splitting from the “Gimme Something Good” singer, 45, she and six other women came forward to accuse Adams of emotional abuse or sexual misconduct.

The North Carolina native’s “controlling behavior essentially did block [Moore’s] ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time,” she revealed in the New York Times exposé.

Moore “has not heard from” her ex-husband since, the New Hampshire native told Hoda Kotb in July, although Adams told The Daily Mail he was sober and vowing to be “a better friend, a better partner and a better man overall” following the allegations.

“All I can say is that I’m sorry,” the rocker wrote in a statement at the time. “It’s that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.”

Moore wasn’t “looking for an apology necessarily, she said during the Today show appearance, adding, “I do find it curious that someone would sort of do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.”

Since her 20s were “the worst,” the Princess Diaries star is “excited” to get older. “Already, the older I am, the more comfortable I get in my skin,” she told Parade last month.