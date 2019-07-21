Searching for the right words. Months after Mandy Moore came forward with claims of psychological abuse against her ex-husband, Ryan Adams, the record producer broke his silence on the situation in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, July 20.

“I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon. Because the truth matters,” Adams, 44, began the caption alongside a dark photo of himself on stage singing. “It’s what matters most. I know who I am. What I am. It’s time people know. Past time.”

The former Whiskeytown band member went on to share that “all the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for confusion, ignoring truths that destroy all the good in us.” He also noted that there’s “enough” of “madness and misunderstanding” in the world.

Adams, whose album Big Colors was pulled following the This Is Us actress’ claims in February, shared that it’s “time to get back to what I do best,” and added, “I’m here for the music, for the love and for making things better.”

“I want to be a part of that healing. To go play have some great shows and put out these badass records,” Adams wrote after an explanation of how music has helped him throughout his rough life. The North Carolina native concluded his message with a call to action for his followers.

“Believe Women. Believe Truth. But never give up on being part of solutions, and healing,” he wrote. “I’ve lost friends who have passed away in this time of self reflection and silence. I can’t be like that. There’s been too much that mattered. Thank you for your kindness, your support and for this time I needed to decide how I could be a part of a better tomorrow for everybody. Sometimes that peace comes from opening yourself up. That’s who I want to be.”

Moore detailed the alleged abuse she endured from Adams in an exposé published in The New York Times earlier this year along with six other women who came forward with similar claims.

“His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” the A Walk to Remember star said. Adams, through his lawyer at the time, told the Times that Moore’s view of the former couple’s relationship is “completely inconsistent with his.”

Moore and Adams were married from 2009 to 2016. She has since moved on with Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, whom she wed in November 2018.

