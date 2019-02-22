She had to break her silence. On February 13, The New York Times published an exposé in which Mandy Moore alleged that her ex-husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Adams, was so psychologically abusive and “controlling” during their nearly six-year marriage that he not only broke her heart, but also hindered her career, reportedly telling her that she wasn’t a real musician because she didn’t play an instrument.

“He totally damaged her. [Then] she heard from others who were victims as well, and she just couldn’t stay quiet anymore,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Four additional women are named in the New York Times article, including other singer-songwriters and a musician who was just 14 years old when she claims Adams first pursued a sexually explicit texting and Skype relationship with her.

“The good thing is that Mandy finally found the strength to leave him,” says the insider, but the This is Us star, 34, was still devastated to learn that others had similar negative experiences with the 44-year-old rocker.

Adams, meanwhile, has rebuked her claims through his lawyer. He called the allegations “completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship.”

