Mandy Moore Is ‘Excited’ About Getting Older: My ‘20s Were the Worst!’

The future awaits! After spending her 20s finding herself, Mandy Moore is looking forward to what’s ahead.

“I’m excited about all the collective wisdom and clarity and giving less of a you-know-what as you get older,” the This Is Us star, 36, told Parade in an interview published on Friday, August 21. “Already, the older I am, the more comfortable I get in my skin.”

She added, “You couldn’t pay me money to go back to the last decade of my life. The 20s were the worst!”

Moore launched her career at the age of 15 when she released her debut single, “Candy,” in 1999. She made a splash in the music industry early on before shifting her focus to acting with roles in 2001’s The Princess Diaries and 2002’s A Walk to Remember. When she entered her 20s, she continued to release albums and star on the big and small screens, although she had less success. Her love life also suffered; her relationship with Zach Braff ended in 2006 and her subsequent marriage to Ryan Adams was rocky.

The “When I Wasn’t Watching” singer told Parade that she battled self-doubt, creative insecurity and emotional abuse while married to the former Whiskeytown frontman, 45, whom she divorced in 2016. She previously claimed that he had blocked her from making connections in the music industry.

Adams acknowledged in a 2019 statement to Us Weekly that he has “made many mistakes,” and he issued a second apology earlier this year after becoming sober.

“It’s challenging because I feel like in many ways I’ve said all I want to say about him and that situation, but I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately,” Moore said on the Today show in July.

After her divorce, the actress found success again with This Is Us, won two SAG Awards for her performance as Rebecca Pearson and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also released her first album in 11 years, Silver Landings, and found love again, marrying Dawes lead singer Taylor Goldsmith in 2018.

“I was able to really lean on my husband and Mike [Viola], who produced [Silver Landings]. We wrote it all together, the three of us,” she exclusively told Us in March. “They are two of the most profoundly talented people and my favorite singer-songwriters and musicians. Being able to work with them and know that I was safe to be wading back into the musical waters was the perfect way to step back into this chapter of my life.”