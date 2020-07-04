Ryan Adams Pens Apology More Than 1 Year After Abuse Allegations

Taking accountability. Ryan Adams has apologized to the women — including his ex-wife, Mandy Moore — who accused him of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct more than one year ago.

The “Do You Still Love Me?” singer, 45, penned an apology published in the Daily Mail on Friday, July 3, where he said he regrets his past behavior.

“There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career,” Adams wrote. “All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.”

The Grammy nominee acknowledged that some people will think this is “the same empty bulls–t apology that I’ve always used when I was called out,” but he insisted that “this time it is different.”

“No amount of growth will ever take away the suffering I had caused,” he continued. “I will never be off the hook and I am fully accountable for my harmful behavior, and will be for my actions moving forward.”

Adams added that he has worked hard to remain sober and has channeled his emotions into creating new music.

“Some of these songs are angry, many are sad but most of them are about the lessons I’ve learned over the last few years,” he wrote. “Those ones are an expression of my deepest remorse. I hope that the people I’ve hurt will heal. And I hope that they will find a way to forgive me.”

Moore, 36, and six other women accused Adams of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in February 2019 in an exposé published in The New York Times. The This Is Us star claimed that her ex-husband was psychologically abusive and manipulated her career by never recording her songs and booking her studio time just to replace her with other female artists.

“His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” she wrote.

Other women alleged that Adams would turn offers to help their careers into sexual advances.

Adams issued a statement to Us Weekly at the time saying that he is “not a perfect man” and has “made many mistakes.” However, he called the article “upsettingly inaccurate” and claimed some details were “misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false.”

Later that month, a source told Us that Moore decided to come forward when she realized that other women shared similar experiences with Adams.

“He totally damaged her. [Then] she heard from others who were victims as well, and she just couldn’t stay quiet anymore,” the insider said at the time. “The good thing is that Mandy finally found the strength to leave him.”

Moore and Adams were married from 2009 to 2016. The “Candy” songstress wed singer Taylor Goldsmith in November 2018.