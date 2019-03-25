Mandy Moore knew she needed to share her truth about the psychological abuse she allegedly endured from ex-husband Ryan Adams, but what she had no idea about was how many people are — or have been — silently dealing with the same thing.

“That’s something that I’ve really kind of taken out of this situation. I had no idea,” the This Is Us star, 34, told Us Weekly at PaleyFest on Sunday, March 24, when addressing how the issue often goes unmentioned. “So many women reached out to me, echoing … that the idea that psychological and emotional is often swept under the rug, or not addressed or not talked about, or not considered in the same category of just general abuse.”

Moore continued: “I’ve just been really emboldened by the support that, I think, myself and the other women that have spoken out in this particular situation have received. It’s really heartening. And heartening to know that other women can look to it as an example as well. Like, ‘You’re not alone. You’re seen. You’re heard. You’re acknowledged. It’s real. And I’m so sorry.’”

The A Walk to Remember actress first came forward with claims of past abuse against the 44-year-old record producer in an exposé published in The New York Times in February. (Six other women detailed similar allegations against Adams in the piece.)

“Music was a point of control for him,” Moore revealed at the time, noting that she met Adams when her career was at a turning point. “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument,’” she added before sharing details of how he’d ultimately lie to her about recording her songs.

“His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” she said. However, Adams — through his lawyer — told the Times that Moore’s depiction of their relationship is “completely inconsistent with his view” of it.

Adams released a statement to Us at the time shortly after the exposé was published. “I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly,” he said. “But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period. As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing.”

Later that month, a source exclusively told Us that Moore couldn’t keep quiet about her past any longer. “He totally damaged her. [Then] she heard from others who were victims as well, and she just couldn’t stay quiet anymore,” the insider shared. “The good thing is that Mandy finally found the strength to leave him.”

Moore was married to Adams from 2009 to 2016. She has since moved on with singer Taylor Goldsmith, whom she wed in November 2018.

With reporting by Amanda Champagne

