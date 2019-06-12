Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies! Several stars have admitted to lying about their age to secure an acting role — or to sneak into a nightclub.

Hilary Duff, for example, revealed in 2015 that she would pretend to be older to party in Hollywood.

“Super naughty! Naughty, naughty,” the actress told Time. “A fake ID would never work for me because they’d be like, ‘We know who you are.’ I think I had my sister’s old ID.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum spoke candidly about her underage antics while promoting TV Land’s Younger. While Duff portrays Kelsey Peters on the series, Sutton Foster’s character, Liza Miller, lied about her age to land an editorial gig — and it worked!

Mariah Carey, for her part, told Complex in 2016 that she doesn’t “have a birthday.”

“I was just dropped here. It was a fairyland experience,” she quipped. Three years later, the singer maintained that she doesn’t believe in aging.

“I don’t get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge,” Carey captioned two similar photos of herself in January 2019 after a social media transformation challenge went viral. “Picture taken at some point prior to today.”

Scroll through to see which celebs have fibbed about their date of birth: