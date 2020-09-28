Sharing her symptoms! Mandy Moore has been experiencing many food aversions while pregnant with her and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s first child.

“Just sitting here thinking: will I ever enjoy coffee again?” the actress, 36, wrote on her Sunday, September 27, Instagram Story. “It’s one of my major food aversions right now (and I know — probably for the best), but it makes me feel sad because I used to dream about coffee before bed.”

The This Is Us star went on to say that coffee aversions are “not strange” according to her Instagram followers, so she isn’t “worried” about losing her obsession with caffeine in the future.

“I am fully expecting that my love of coffee will come back,” the New Hampshire native said. “If not, all good. Small price to pay. The food aversions, though, can we talk about that? Coffee’s not the only one. … I had the worst food aversions, I still can’t think about some things or look at them in the fridge.”

The A Walk to Remember star said she “had a really tough first 15 weeks,” adding, “Poor Taylor. I was like, ‘Can you go outside and eat? I can’t look at food, I can’t smell food, I can’t think about food.’”

Moore announced on Thursday, September 24, that she and Goldsmith, 35, are starting their family. “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” the pregnant star wrote via Instagram at the time.

“The Goldsmith Three!” the Golden Globe nominee’s costar Chrissy Metz commented, while Sterling K. Brown wrote, “So happy for the both of you. You and Taylor will be terrific parents … but you told me awhile ago, so.”

In the social media slideshow, Moore and the Dawes frontman were all smiles cradling her baby bump.

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 in Los Angeles after three years of dating. The Emmy nominee exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of their wedding ceremony that the “Kansas City” singer is “the right person” for her.

The Princess Diaries star was previously married to rocker Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2015.