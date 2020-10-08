Why Another ‘Gilmore Girls’ Revival Is on Hold — But Could Still Happen

Return to Stars Hollow? Ever since Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premiered on Netflix, fans have wondered whether another revival will happen. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino weighed in on the speculation and revealed where the potential project stands.

“There’s no [obstacle] behind it except for lives and people doing [other] things,” the writer, 54, explained during a Woodstock Film Festival virtual panel discussion earlier this month. “[A Year in the Life] was one of those kismet moments where we were kind of all looking at each other and going, ‘Well, let’s take a couple of months and hang out together and remind each other why we drove each other crazy.’ And it was a wonderful experience. I really do believe that if the time is right and the girls are where they need to be in their lives [it could happen].”

Sherman-Palladino then pointed out in which shows the stars are involved. “Lauren [Graham] is in two series right now,” she said, referencing Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and the upcoming The Mighty Ducks revival. “And Alexis [Bledel] is in Handmaid’s Tale. They all have things … But if that [kismet] moment presents itself again, [we’d do it] in a hot second.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator, who herself is hard at work on the Amazon Prime Video show, noted that she and husband Daniel Palladino “think of” new ideas for Gilmore Girls “all the time,” noting: “We’re walking down the street and we’re like, ‘Oh, s—t, that would be a great Gilmore story.’”

Indeed, the mother-daughter dramedy is not lacking in the plot department, despite its lengthy run. “The great thing about families is there is always story to tell,” Sherman-Palladino remarked. “[Gilmore] is not like a monster [franchise] or ‘Aliens came to town!’ or ‘We finally found out who killed Laura Palmer and it’s over’ [type of situation]. There’s never going to be closure between Lorelai and Emily. Ever. And the older that Rory gets and the more she finds her own footing and has her own life — and she’s potentially going to have a baby — she’s going to be in conflict with Lorelai. Conflict and story and journey are not an issue.”

Gilmore Girls — starring Graham (Lorelai Gilmore), Bledel (Rory Gilmore), Scott Patterson (Luke Danes), Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Edward Herrmann (Richard Gilmore), Melissa McCarthy (Sookie St. James), Keiko Agena (Lane Kim) and Yanic Truesdale (Michel Gerard) — aired for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007. Most of the original cast returned for the revival in 2016 — including Jared Padalecki (Dean Forester), Milo Ventimiglia (Jess Mariano) and Matt Czuchry (Logan Huntzberger).

Graham, 53, said at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys panel in April 2017 that she did not “know if there is a need to do more” episodes, while Bledel, 39, revealed that she would be “interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that I sort of relate to and can hook into.”