



The guest list would surely include Babette, Miss Patty and Kirk! Scott Patterson has a very clear vision of what his Gilmore Girls’ character Luke Danes wedding to Lauren Graham’s Lorelai Gilmore would look like — and wants fans to witness it.

“Well, I’ll tell you one thing, [there] better be a big, fat wedding!” the actor, 60, told Us Weekly at the UPtv’s Gilmore the Merrier media event earlier this month when talking about the potential of a Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2. “I think that’s what we should give [fans] … I think now it’s time to give them, after 20 years, what they want.”

Though Luke and Lorelai did ultimately end up together on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, a wedding ceremony was never shown as they eloped the night before the celebration. Patterson tells Us he believes the loyal followers of the show deserve to see the onscreen couple tie the knot after their long and complicated history.

“Big, funny, fun,” he described to Us of the wedding that would definitely take place in the fictional town of Stars Hollow. “Filled with drama, filled with laughs, filled with, you know, Miss Patty [forgetting] the dancers and then they [would have] to replace them with little children or dogs. Something very cute and goes right to the heart. A community pulling together to make it all happen.”

However, Patterson knows it takes a lot to make a television wedding come together.

“Doing weddings is an American tradition in film and television. You’ve got all those great wedding scenes in big movies. And, you know, they’re hard to do, they take a long time … , you know, it’s challenging, it’s a bit expensive, but it’s just worth doing,” he said. “I mean, that’s where the story wants to go.”

Gilmore Girls ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007. In 2016, Netflix released a four-episode miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

“If everybody can make the right deal, then it’ll happen,” Patterson told Us of the possibility for more episodes. “If everybody’s available, then, you know, it could, it could happen … there’s always hope.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

