Oy with the poodles already! Lorelai Gilmore stole our hearts and became easily the most relatable and fun-loving character on TV during seven seasons — and a revival! — of Gilmore Girls.

Lauren Graham starred as the single mom on the dramedy from 2000 to 2007. Lorelai’s signature move of treating her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), more like a friend than her offspring hooked fans from the very beginning and left them wanting more when the show was canceled without a proper goodbye.

Thankfully, Netflix swooped in nearly a decade later to revive the beloved series. Graham, 52, and Bledel, 37, returned for the four-part A Year in the Life offshoot in 2016. Fellow cast members Scott Patterson (Luke Danes), Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Keiko Agena (Lane Kim), Yanic Truesdale (Michel Gerard), Liza Weil (Paris Geller), Sean Gunn (Kirk Gleason), Milo Ventimiglia (Jess Mariano) and Matt Czuchry (Logan Huntzberger) also reprised their roles.

However, the Parenthood alum shot down any ideas of future episodes during Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys panel in April 2017. “I don’t know if there is a need to do more. I would never want to feel like we overstayed our welcome,” Graham said at the time. “There’s probably a way to keep these characters alive, but I don’t know if that’s the best thing for them.”

As for Luke and Lorelai’s prospects, Patterson, 60, told Us Weekly in January 2018: “I think we will obviously be together. These two — we’re going to end up in our 90s — and I hate to sound morbid, but it’s going to be one of those things where we are so connected that once she passes, or I first, then she is going to pass one minute later. It’s going to be the ultimate romantic ending for us. And I hate to even put that out there because I think these two are so eternal and so universal.”

Whether more Gilmore Girls seasons happen or not, fans can still cherish the more than 150 episodes in which Lorelai thrived. The inn-owner shined while parenting Rory through her many failed relationships and academic achievements, all the while romancing a curmudgeonly restauranteur and engaging in many head-to-head battles with her mother.

Watch the video above to revisit Lorelai’s best moments from Gilmore Girls!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!