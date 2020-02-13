Ducks fly together! Emilio Estevez will reprise his role as Coach Gordon Bombay from The Mighty Ducks franchise for Disney +’s upcoming series.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” Estevez, 57, said in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, February 13. “After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise.”

The New York native first played the hotshot lawyer turned peewee hockey coach (thanks to community service) in 1992’s The Mighty Ducks.

He then reprised the role for the 1994 sequel when the Ducks represented Team USA in the Junior Goodwill Games, and the 1996 follow-up when they quacked their way to prep school. Now, he’s back and ready to show a new team of hockey players how to do the flying-V.

“Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+,” he added.

“It was an easy decision to bring back the Quack Attack with a modern and fresh twist,” senior vice president of content at Disney+, Agnes Chu, said on Thursday. “For a generation, The Mighty Ducks stood for teamwork, friendship, and heart and we’re excited to see the Ducks fly together once again and bring the franchise to new audiences around the world. We are thrilled to have Emilio Estevez reprising his iconic role.”

The Breakfast Club actor will join Gilmore Girls alum Lauren Graham, who was previously announced as a part of the cast, to coach alongside one another.

The series, which already has a 10-episode order, will take place in present-day Minnesota, which is where the original film was located. Unlike the underdog team fans of the ‘90s film series know and love, the modern-day Mighty Ducks are now a powerhouse youth hockey team.

The Mighty Ducks reboot will revolve around 12-year-old hockey player Evan, played by Brady Noon, after he is cut from the Ducks. As a result, his mom, Alex (Graham) decides to build and coach her own team of misfit kids to rival the ultra-competitive youth team.

With the help of Esteves’ Bombay, Alex and Evan finally learn what it’s like to play for the love of the game, which is what Bombay learned from coaching Charlie Conway (Joshua Jackson) and the rest of the OG players.

Both Graham, 52, and the Young Guns actor are executive producers on the show.

The Mighty Ducks is slated to premiere later this year on Disney +.