Quack, quack! The Mighty Ducks franchise may be making its way to TV! ABC Signature Studios is in early development for a series based on the ’90s franchise, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. While no network is attached, original trilogy screenwriter Steven Brill and original producer Jordan Kerner reportedly approached ABC Signature head Tracy Underwood about creating the series.

The report goes on to say that the show will not be shopped around anytime soon and that the 1992 film’s original stars Emilio Estevez (Gordon Bombay) and Joshua Jackson (Charlie Conway) are not attached … yet. However, that didn’t stop fans from getting very excited about the news on Twitter.

Whoa, a MIGHTY DUCKS TV series is in development…that’s my childhood right there. pic.twitter.com/RjpZbnooMn — Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) January 22, 2018

The ONLY way a Mighty Ducks series will work is if you bring Josh Jackson in to be the coach. — 🖤 Barbarella 🖤 (@youthinkmemad) January 22, 2018

Mighty Ducks show is being developed for cable or streaming. So we may get a more explicit version of the Quack chant. — UntemperedTelevision (@UntemperedTV) January 22, 2018

ABC is making the Mighty Ducks TV series!!! — Ryan (@R36Coburn) January 22, 2018

The Mighty Ducks was a franchise made up of three films. The second film, D2: The Mighty Ducks, came out in 1994, followed by the third, D3, in 1996.

Multiple members of the original cast got back together in September 2014 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film. Mike Vitar (Luis Mendoza), Garrett Henson (Guy Germaine), Marguerite Moreau (Connie) Vincent Larusso (Adam Banks), Aaron Lohr (Dean Portman), Shaun Weiss (Greg Goldberg), Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine (Julie Gaffney) and Scott Whyte (Gunnar Stahl) all celebrated as a group, capturing it on Instagram.

Flying V! #mightyducks reunion A post shared by Christopher Redman (@redcrumbs) on Sep 21, 2014 at 3:24pm PDT

Jackson did not attend the reunion but did reveal in an interview timed to the anniversary that he could see the movies being explored further. “I feel like a fourth film should happen, and if there was space for any of the original kids to come back and have a role, I would be surprised that anybody didn’t want to do it,” The Affair star told Time magazine. “The next generation should have its own version. Not that we need to come back as adults, but I hope my kids grow up and play pickup hockey and I hope that they have their own movies like my generation had those movies. In that way, yeah, of course, I’d be a part of something like that.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!