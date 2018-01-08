More Rory and Jess, please! Gilmore Girls creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Daniel Palladino, aren’t ruling out more episodes. In fact, they joked that they were ready to discuss the revival with Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia at the Golden Globes in L.A. on Sunday, January 7.

“Well, Milo Ventimiglia is here. Alexis Bledel is right down there,” Palladino exclusively told Us Weekly on the red carpet.

Sherman-Palladino chimed in: “We’re corner them in the bathroom and see what kind of answers we can get for you!” (Bledel and Ventimiglia were on hand to support their shows The Handmaid’s Tale and This Is Us, respectively.)

Gilmore Girls ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007. Bledel and Ventimiglia, who dated in real life for years, reunited with the cast for a four-part Netflix revival, which dropped in November 2016.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life included plenty of Stars Hollow surprises — Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson) got married and Rory revealed she was pregnant. It was also obvious that Jess is still in love with the Yale University alum.

“I think [we would do more] if the time is right and everybody is in the mood — because that’s how it happened before. We all sort of saw each other at a festival and kind of went, ‘Hey! No one hates each other.’ And decided to do it,” Sherman-Palladino told Us. “[It] could happen again — absolutely.”

The couple aren’t certain what the storyline would be, though. “It really depends on when we attack the story. Coming back eight or nine years after the original series for the four movies we did — it dictates partly what the story is going to be,” he explained. “And the death of Ed Herrmann was unfortunately one of the things that changed for the cast so it changed what the characters were going through. It really just depends on when we do it. We can do it a year from now, two years, five years, 10 years. It would be different.”

As for if they would ever split up Lorelai and Luke?

“We can’t divulge that kind of information!” he replied. Sherman-Palladino, meanwhile, grinned and teased: “No! We would never!”

For now, the pair are busy with their Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which won in the Best Television Series, Comedy category on Sunday night. Gilmore Girls never snagged a GG trophy, but there’s someone Sherman-Palladino thinks was deserving of the honor.

“Lauren should have,” she told Us. “That’s for sure.”

