Treading carefully. When This Is Us began production on season 5, the world was in a very different place than they had left it — which meant changes had to be made to the script.

However, don’t expect the show to be lacking in the affection department. Milo Ventimiglia, who portrays Jack Pearson on the NBC drama, reassured Us Weekly exclusively during a new interview that Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) will still have intimate moments.

“Mandy and I were inches away on Saturday doing a few scenes together,” the actor, 43, said. “She’s regularly tested, I’m regularly tested. Because of the seriousness of COVID and knowing that Mandy’s pregnant — and we have 150 souls on our crew — nobody wants to put them at risk.”

In September, Moore, 36, announced that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their first little one — which may make filming those pregnant flashback scenes a bit easier.

“That’s an easy prep. That’s one belly strap,” the Heroes alum told Us. “You know, the hard thing is when they want to play the moments where she’s not but she is!”

However, the Divide Pictures cofounder noted that he’s never really worried about getting his costar sick or vice versa, thanks to their strong bond.

“I trust Mandy and how she goes about her life away from work, and I think Mandy trusts me for how I go about my life away from work,” he said. “We’re always mindful of that. But no, you’re not going to see a Jack dummy or a Rebecca dummy — or Mandy kissing the Jack dummy or Milo kissing them Mandy dummy. It’s not gonna be that!”

Since the hiatus was a bit longer than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ventimiglia was ready to return to playing Jack — but knew things were going to change.

“I was ready to get back, but I was ready to get back safely. I was willing to do my part to stay safe, to keep others safe. I think that’s the biggest thing,” he shared with Us. “I think [it’s about] being responsible. I was, like, out in the world, and I was driving and doing everything, but I had to do it all safely — and not for me. I know how to be safe for me. How do I be safe for other people? That’s the big message.”

This Is Us returns with a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, October 27, at 9 p.m. ET.