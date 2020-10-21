Jack may not be in the flash-forwards on This Is Us, but he’s not the only one. During season 4, when the NBC drama jumped ahead to show an ailing Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in bed, her husband, Miguel (Jon Huertas), was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Nicky Pearson (Griffin Dunne) is spotted next to her and wearing a wedding ring.

So, what does Milo Ventimiglia think?

“I mean, that’s pretty cool. Speaking as Jack, it breaks my heart that Miguel is not around because that’s his best friend,” the actor, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively in a new interview. “But maybe that means that maybe Jack and Miguel are just kind of hanging out in heaven together. I don’t know!”

In the upcoming fifth season, the Big Three will be forced to deal with the new normal — including the coronavirus and the current Black Lives Matter movement.

Although Ventimiglia is “not allowed to be on set” when he’s not filming due to the virus, he has read the scripts and knows how the show will approach the protests.

“How that needle was thread and how it was addressed, I thought the writers came up with something really wonderful — as they always do — to discuss a topic that’s current,” he shared with Us. “It’s burning and it’s in all of our yards, so even though I wasn’t around for the filming of the first two episodes, what they had written was absolutely right in the way they were approaching it from so many different angles. They aren’t ripping it apart for discovery, but just trying to have a deeper understanding of what we’re going through.”

He continued: “The one thing that I’ve always appreciated with the show — we’re not trying to tell people how to live their lives, we’re just trying to show the life of these folks and hopefully, you can relate to it.”

This Is Us returns to NBC Tuesday, October 27, at 9 p.m. ET.