Who Is Kevin’s Fiancee on ‘This Is Us’? Ranking the Likely Candidates

The This Is Us mysteries continue. Justin Hartley‘s Kevin Pearson may be single at the moment — but that’s all about to change. During a recent flash-forward to nine months in the future — the Big Three’s 40th birthdays — he revealed that he had a pregnant fiancée.

Additionally, in the season 3 finale, a flash-forward to old Rebecca (Mandy Moore) resting in bed, Kevin’s little boy was running around. During the February 18 episode, viewers got their first glance at old Kevin, returning to his house that night — and he did not have a wedding ring on.

So, who is the mother of his child? There are many options — and it’s likely it will be revealed very soon.

“We’re almost there. We’re a couple of weeks away,” Hartley, 43, told Us Weekly on February 29. “You’ll find out!”

That said, co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker clarified when the timeline would play out. “Keeping in mind that is their 40th birthday at the cabin that we flash-forward to, we have a history of every season starting with their next birthday. So that is all stuff we will be addressing in early Season 5,” the executive producer told TVLine in February.

There are many options as to who Kevin could be coparenting with in the future. The most obvious, at this point, seems to be Madison (Caitlin Thompson), with whom he just had a one-night stand with. She seems interested in more while he does … not.

There are some fans who hope he makes his way back to Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) — or even Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison), but would that be likely?

