‘This Is Us’ Will Reveal Who Kevin Is Engaged to by the Season 4 Finale

Kevin popped the question — but to who? That is one of the many mysteries in season 4 of This Is Us as a recent flash-forward revealed that he’s engaged and his fiancée is pregnant. However, there are multiple women in his life: Kevin (Justin Hartley) recently hooked up with Kate’s BFF, Madison (Caitlin Thompson); he is still emotionally attached to his ex-wife, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and he left things a bit open-ended with Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison).

“We’re almost there. We’re a couple of weeks away,” Hartley, 43, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the SCAD aTVFest on Saturday, February 29. “You’ll find out!”

He also shed light on the upcoming issues between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin.

“It’s big. It’s a big problem. I feel like on our show you have these moments where you look back and are like, ‘I remember that.’ That was a moment. This will be one,” he told Us. “It’s huge. It’s like a massive schism.”

The Passions alum noted that the brothers have struggled for a long time.

“I think from the beginning of time, they’ve had issues. They’re always fighting. They’ve lived their lives in different ways and there’s regret and I guess adoration as well as envy and resentment,” he said. “That’s kind of the backbone of their relationship, so I would say strap in, get ready.”

Mandy Moore recently teased with Us the fallout that happens between the brothers — and hints that it has something to do with their different ways of wanting to care for Rebecca.

“I think we’re starting to understand the simmering tensions they have — this sort of longstanding tension that’s kind of been simmering beneath the surface for these brothers for a couple of decades,” the singer, 34, told Us exclusively last month. “I think this has been a factor in their relationship for longer than they really admit or possibly were even aware of. I think it all comes to a head with them not necessarily being on the same page with how to move forward in terms of caregiving for their mom. Before this season is done, we’ll sort of see that particular argument come to a boiling point.”

This Is Us is not on Tuesday, March 3, but returns to NBC Tuesday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET. The season 4 finale airs on Tuesday, March 24.