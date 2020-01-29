Sophie or … Madison?! Kevin spent time with his ex-wife and possibly found his future fiancée during the Tuesday, January 28, episode of This Is Us, titled “A Hell of a Week: Part 2.” The episode was the second installment in a series that follow the same day; the final hour will be from Kate’s point of view.

Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) called Kevin (Justin Hartley) after her mother Claire’s (Jennifer Westfeldt) death. Her fiancé didn’t understand what she was going through because he had never lost a parent. After their chat, Kevin decided to travel to Pittsburgh for the funeral.

Sophie delivered a eulogy, which she only got through because she locked eyes with Kevin, but the two did not speak at the service. Kevin later showed up at the reception. Sophie told him he shouldn’t come inside, so she rode somewhere else with him instead. They returned to the spot where a teenage Kevin (Logan Shroyer) learned that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) had died. Kevin informed Sophie that in time she would be able to remember the good times with her mom without feeling overwhelming grief.

Kevin returned Sophie to the reception and they agreed to see each other the next time someone died. She gave him a signed headshot she found in her mother’s belongings. Claire always believed in his potential as an actor and convinced him to never settle, which led him to visit her grave. He told her how he wished he had another chance with Sophie because he was finally ready, but it was too late.

Kevin flew back to Los Angeles to see Kate (Chrissy Metz) and baby Jack, but instead he found Madison (Caitlin Thompson) at their house. She was there walking their dog, so the pair sat down for tea and to talk about their failed relationships. Kevin later woke up in bed with Madison lying beside him.

Randall called to lament his mental health issues after the break-in, and Kevin suggested they go to the family cabin. The brothers invited Kate, who agreed to come too since her marriage was falling apart.

In flashbacks, Jack imparted to toddler Kevin (Kaz Womack) that even if he lost something, he could learn to love something else. Teenage Kevin, meanwhile, wanted to give Sophie (Amanda Leighton) her grandmother’s engagement ring, but Claire told him he had to earn it, which he never did. Kate (Hannah Zeile) also called crying after going to the cabin with Marc (Austin Abrams) following a fight with Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

Past and present, Kevin and Sophie debated the importance of endings, signaling that their love story may really be over.

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.