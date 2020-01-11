Winter TV Preview 2020: Which Shows to Chill Out With This Season

Baby, it’s cold outside — but it’s nice and warm in front of the TV. The winter and early spring premiere dates have officially arrived and it’s time to clear the DVR. In addition to some favorites returning to TV, broadcast, cable and streaming services have launched dozens of new series to their slate for the new year.

The below list includes a little bit of everything — including a few familiar faces, like The Biggest Loser trainer Bob Harper, who was part of the original series for all 16 seasons. Now, he’ll be hosting the 17th season.

“Now is the perfect time. We’ve been away from TV for almost four years and I feel like America needs this show more than ever. So many other shows have tried to do the weight loss experience and no one’s ever been able to really do it,” Harper, 54, told Us Weekly exclusively while on set of the new season. “What I’m really excited about and what’s going to be so different is that we’re really focusing on the stories of the contestants even more. It’s not just about losing weight. It’s the whole wellness experience and I love that. We have new trainers, new doctors and new nutritionists. I’m also doing a new segment when we are all getting together, having a group forum-type session where we all just vent, talk and share our experiences of what we’ve gone through and how we got to where we are now. I feel like that’s gonna be so fresh and relatable to the audience.”

Another familiar title is Party of Five — but the reboot of the 1994 series is an entirely new cast and premise. While created by the original writers, the new Freeform series focuses on a five siblings whose parents are suddenly deported to Mexico and they must find their way on their own. No word yet if any of the original cast will pop in for guest spots.

