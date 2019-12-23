Bookmark this page! When the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday, January 1, a new year of peak TV officially begins. Luckily, Us Weekly has put together a list of when every series returns and when new shows premiere. Whether you’re counting down to the This Is Us midseason premiere (Sterling K. Brown sure is!) or not-so-patiently awaiting Netflix’s new drama Spinning Out, below is a full list of premiere dates.
Tuesday, December 24
Lost in Space (Netflix)
Thursday, December 26
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers (Netflix)
You (Netflix)
Friday, December 27
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix)
Letterkenny (Hulu)
Sunday, December 29
8 p.m.: Flirty Dancing – preview, premiere Jan. 1 (Fox)
10 p.m.: Dare Me (USA)
Wednesday, January 1
Messiah (Netflix)
The Circle (Netflix)
Spinning Out (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Doctor Who (BBC America)
8:30 p.m.: Married at First Sight (Lifetime)
9 p.m. Almost Family (Fox)
Thursday, January 2
8 p.m.: Last Man Standing (Fox)
9 p.m.: Deputy (Fox)
9 p.m.: Surviving R. Kelly Part II (Lifetime)
Friday, January 3
Anne With an E (Netflix)
Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Amazon)
8 p.m: WWE Smackdown Live (Fox)
8 p.m.: Hawaii Five-O/Magnum P.I. crossover
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods
Saturday, January 4
Dracula (Netflix)
Sunday, January 5
8 p.m.: Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
8 p.m.: God Friended Me (CBS)
8 p.m.: Sister Wives (TLC)
8 p.m.: Power (Starz)
9 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
Monday, January 6
8 p.m.: America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC)
8 p.m.: The Bachelor (ABC)
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS)
8:30 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
9 p.m.: All Rise (CBS)
10 p.m.: Bull (CBS)
10 p.m.: Manifest (NBC)
Tuesday, January 7
8 p.m.: Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)
8 p.m.: Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)
8 p.m.: Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N’ Out (VH1)
8 p.m.: The Resident (Fox)
8 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)
9 p.m.: mixed-ish (ABC)
9 p.m.: FBI (CBS)
9 p.m.: 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)
9 p.m.: Schitt’s Creek (Pop, final season)
9 p.m.: The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN)
9 p.m.: Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)
9:30 p.m.: black-ish
10 p.m.: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – preview, premiere Feb. 16 (NBC)
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
10 p.m.: Emergence (ABC)
Wednesday, January 8
Cheer (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Chicago Med (NBC)
8 p.m.: Undercover Boss (CBS)
8 p.m.: Catfish: The TV Show (MTV)
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire (NBC)
9 p.m.: Modern Family (ABC)
9 p.m.: Criminal Minds (CBS)
9 p.m.: Party of Five (Freeform)
9:30 p.m.: Single Parents (ABC)
10 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (NBC)
10 p.m.: Stumptown (ABC)
Thursday, January 9
8 p.m.: Superstore (NBC)
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon (CBS)
8:30 p.m.: Perfect Harmony (NBC)
8:30 p.m.: The Unicorn (CBS)
9 p.m.: The Good Place (NBC)
9 p.m.: Mom (CBS)
9:30 p.m.: Carol’s Second Act (CBS)
9:30 p.m.: Will & Grace (NBC)
10 p.m.: Evil (CBS)
10 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
Friday, January 10
AJ and the Queen (Netflix)
Giri/Haji (Netflix)
Medical Police (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC)
Sunday, January 12
7 p.m.: Critics Choice Awards (The CW)
9 p.m.: The Outsider (HBO)
9 p.m.: Sanditon (PBS)
Monday, January 13
The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)
9 p.m.: The New Pope (HBO)
10 p.m.: The Good Doctor (ABC)
Tuesday, January 14
8 p.m.: Arrow (The CW)
9 p.m.: This Is Us (NBC)
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam (NBC)
Wednesday, January 15
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Riverdale (The CW)
8 p.m.: The Goldbergs (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Schooled (ABC)
9 p.m.: Nancy Drew (The CW)
10 p.m.: Good Trouble (Freeform)
10 p.m.: 68 Whiskey (Paramount)
10 p.m.: The Magicians (Syfy)
10 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (CBS)
Thursday, January 16
8 p.m.: Grown-ish (Freeform)
8 p.m.: Supernatural (The CW)
8:30 p.m.: Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)
9 p.m.: Legacies (The CW)
Friday, January 17
Sex Education (Netflix)
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Little America (Apple TV+)
Diary of a Future President (Disney+)
8 p.m.: Charmed (The CW)
8 p.m.: American Housewife (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
9 p.m.: Dynasty (The CW)
10 p.m.: Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)
Saturday, January 18
9 p.m.: Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)
Sunday, January 19
8 p.m.: Batwoman (The CW)
9 p.m.: Supergirl (The CW)
10 p.m.: 911: Lone Star (Fox)
10 p.m.: Avenue 5 (HBO)
10:30 p.m.: Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Monday, January 20
Family Reunion (Netflix)
8 p.m.: All American (The CW)
9 p.m.: Black Lightning (The CW)
9 p.m.: Brain Games (Nat Geo)
9 p.m.: Prodigal Son (Fox)
10 p.m.: Spy Games (Bravo)
Tuesday, January 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Arrow spinoff (The CW)
8 p.m.: The Conners (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Bless This Mess (ABC)
9 p.m.: Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)
10 p.m.: Project Blue Book (History)
Wednesday, January 22
10: 30 p.m.: Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central)
Thursday, January 23
Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
8 p.m.: Station 19 (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Outmatched (Fox)
9 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
9 p.m.: The Bold Type (Freeform)
10 p.m.: A Million Little Things (ABC)
Friday, January 24
Shrill (Hulu)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)
The Ranch (Netflix)
Saturday, January 25
11:30 p.m.: Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Sunday, January 26
8 p.m.: Grammy Awards (CBS)
8 p.m.: The Circus (Showtime)
Tuesday, January 28
9 p.m.: The Biggest Loser (USA)
9 p.m.: Arrow (The CW)
10:30 p.m.: Miracle Workers: Dark Ages (TBS)
Wednesday, January 29
Next in Fashion (Netflix)
10 p.m.: Miz & Mrs. (USA)
Thursday, January 30
The Stranger (Netflix)
8:30 p.m.: The Good Place (NBC)
Friday, January 31
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
Ragnorak (Netflix)
Sunday, February 2
6 p.m.: Super Bowl LIV (Fox)
10:30 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Fox)
Tuesday, February 4
8 p.m.: The Flash (The CW)
Wednesday, February 5
9 p.m.: Lego Masters (Fox)
Thursday, February 6
Interrogation (CBS All Access)
8 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
8 p.m.: Katy Keene (The CW)
9 p.m.: The Sinner (USA)
9:30 p.m.: Indebted (NBC)
10 p.m.: Tommy (CBS)
10 p.m.: Briarpatch (USA)
Friday, February 7
Locke and Key (Netflix)
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Apple TV+)
8 p.m.: MacGyver (CBS)
9 p.m.: Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
11 p.m.: High Maintenance (HBO)
Sunday, February 9
8 p.m.: The Oscars (ABC)
9 p.m.: Homeland (Showtime)
10 p.m.: Kidding (Showtime)
Tuesday, February 11
10 p.m.: For Life (ABC)
Wednesday, February 12
8 p.m.: Survivor (CBS)
Thursday, February 13
Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
8:30 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Friday, February 14
High Fidelity (Hulu)
Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)
Sunday, February 16
Outlander (Starz)
Vida (Starz)
The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
8 p.m.: American Idol (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Duncanville (Fox)
9 p.m.: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (HGTV)
10 p.m.: Good Girls (NBC)
10 p.m.: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
10 p.m.: Slow Burn (Epix)
Wednesday, February 19
Twenties (BET)
9 p.m.: Criminal Minds (CBS)
Thursday, February 20
Sacred Lies: The Signing Bones (Facebook Watch)
Sunday, February 23
9 p.m.: The Walking Dead (AMC)
10 p.m.: Better Call Saul (AMC)
Monday, February 24
8 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)
Monday, March 16
9 p.m.: Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)
9 p.m.: The Plot Against America (HBO)
Wednesday, March 18
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
