Bookmark this page! When the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday, January 1, a new year of peak TV officially begins. Luckily, Us Weekly has put together a list of when every series returns and when new shows premiere. Whether you’re counting down to the This Is Us midseason premiere (Sterling K. Brown sure is!) or not-so-patiently awaiting Netflix’s new drama Spinning Out, below is a full list of premiere dates.

Tuesday, December 24

Lost in Space (Netflix)

Thursday, December 26

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers (Netflix)

You (Netflix)

Friday, December 27

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix)

Letterkenny (Hulu)

Sunday, December 29

8 p.m.: Flirty Dancing – preview, premiere Jan. 1 (Fox)

10 p.m.: Dare Me (USA)

Wednesday, January 1

Messiah (Netflix)

The Circle (Netflix)

Spinning Out (Netflix)

8 p.m.: Doctor Who (BBC America)

8:30 p.m.: Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

9 p.m. Almost Family (Fox)

Thursday, January 2

8 p.m.: Last Man Standing (Fox)

9 p.m.: Deputy (Fox)

9 p.m.: Surviving R. Kelly Part II (Lifetime)

Friday, January 3

Anne With an E (Netflix)

Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Amazon)

8 p.m: WWE Smackdown Live (Fox)

8 p.m.: Hawaii Five-O/Magnum P.I. crossover

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods

Saturday, January 4

Dracula (Netflix)

Sunday, January 5

8 p.m.: Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

8 p.m.: God Friended Me (CBS)

8 p.m.: Sister Wives (TLC)

8 p.m.: Power (Starz)

9 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Monday, January 6

8 p.m.: America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC)

8 p.m.: The Bachelor (ABC)

8 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS)

8:30 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

9 p.m.: All Rise (CBS)

10 p.m.: Bull (CBS)

10 p.m.: Manifest (NBC)

Tuesday, January 7

8 p.m.: Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)

8 p.m.: Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)

8 p.m.: Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N’ Out (VH1)

8 p.m.: The Resident (Fox)

8 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)

9 p.m.: mixed-ish (ABC)

9 p.m.: FBI (CBS)

9 p.m.: 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)

9 p.m.: Schitt’s Creek (Pop, final season)

9 p.m.: The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN)

9 p.m.: Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

9:30 p.m.: black-ish

10 p.m.: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – preview, premiere Feb. 16 (NBC)

10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

10 p.m.: Emergence (ABC)

Wednesday, January 8

Cheer (Netflix)

8 p.m.: Chicago Med (NBC)

8 p.m.: Undercover Boss (CBS)

8 p.m.: Catfish: The TV Show (MTV)

9 p.m.: Chicago Fire (NBC)

9 p.m.: Modern Family (ABC)

9 p.m.: Criminal Minds (CBS)

9 p.m.: Party of Five (Freeform)

9:30 p.m.: Single Parents (ABC)

10 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (NBC)

10 p.m.: Stumptown (ABC)

Thursday, January 9

8 p.m.: Superstore (NBC)

8 p.m.: Young Sheldon (CBS)

8:30 p.m.: Perfect Harmony (NBC)

8:30 p.m.: The Unicorn (CBS)

9 p.m.: The Good Place (NBC)

9 p.m.: Mom (CBS)

9:30 p.m.: Carol’s Second Act (CBS)

9:30 p.m.: Will & Grace (NBC)

10 p.m.: Evil (CBS)

10 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Friday, January 10

AJ and the Queen (Netflix)

Giri/Haji (Netflix)

Medical Police (Netflix)

8 p.m.: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC)

Sunday, January 12

7 p.m.: Critics Choice Awards (The CW)

9 p.m.: The Outsider (HBO)

9 p.m.: Sanditon (PBS)

Monday, January 13

The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

9 p.m.: The New Pope (HBO)

10 p.m.: The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tuesday, January 14

8 p.m.: Arrow (The CW)

9 p.m.: This Is Us (NBC)

10 p.m.: New Amsterdam (NBC)

Wednesday, January 15

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

8 p.m.: Riverdale (The CW)

8 p.m.: The Goldbergs (ABC)

8:30 p.m.: Schooled (ABC)

9 p.m.: Nancy Drew (The CW)

10 p.m.: Good Trouble (Freeform)

10 p.m.: 68 Whiskey (Paramount)

10 p.m.: The Magicians (Syfy)

10 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Thursday, January 16

8 p.m.: Grown-ish (Freeform)

8 p.m.: Supernatural (The CW)

8:30 p.m.: Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)

9 p.m.: Legacies (The CW)

Friday, January 17

Sex Education (Netflix)

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Little America (Apple TV+)

Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

8 p.m.: Charmed (The CW)

8 p.m.: American Housewife (ABC)

8:30 p.m.: Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

9 p.m.: Dynasty (The CW)

10 p.m.: Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)

Saturday, January 18

9 p.m.: Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)

Sunday, January 19

8 p.m.: Batwoman (The CW)

9 p.m.: Supergirl (The CW)

10 p.m.: 911: Lone Star (Fox)

10 p.m.: Avenue 5 (HBO)

10:30 p.m.: Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Monday, January 20

Family Reunion (Netflix)

8 p.m.: All American (The CW)

9 p.m.: Black Lightning (The CW)

9 p.m.: Brain Games (Nat Geo)

9 p.m.: Prodigal Son (Fox)

10 p.m.: Spy Games (Bravo)

Tuesday, January 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)

8 p.m.: Arrow spinoff (The CW)

8 p.m.: The Conners (ABC)

8:30 p.m.: Bless This Mess (ABC)

9 p.m.: Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

10 p.m.: Project Blue Book (History)

Wednesday, January 22

10: 30 p.m.: Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central)

Thursday, January 23

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

8 p.m.: Station 19 (ABC)

8:30 p.m.: Outmatched (Fox)

9 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

9 p.m.: The Bold Type (Freeform)

10 p.m.: A Million Little Things (ABC)

Friday, January 24

Shrill (Hulu)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

The Ranch (Netflix)

Saturday, January 25

11:30 p.m.: Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Sunday, January 26

8 p.m.: Grammy Awards (CBS)

8 p.m.: The Circus (Showtime)

Tuesday, January 28

9 p.m.: The Biggest Loser (USA)

9 p.m.: Arrow (The CW)

10:30 p.m.: Miracle Workers: Dark Ages (TBS)

Wednesday, January 29

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

10 p.m.: Miz & Mrs. (USA)

Thursday, January 30

The Stranger (Netflix)

8:30 p.m.: The Good Place (NBC)

Friday, January 31

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Ragnorak (Netflix)

Sunday, February 2

6 p.m.: Super Bowl LIV (Fox)

10:30 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Fox)

Tuesday, February 4

8 p.m.: The Flash (The CW)

Wednesday, February 5

9 p.m.: Lego Masters (Fox)

Thursday, February 6

Interrogation (CBS All Access)

8 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

8 p.m.: Katy Keene (The CW)

9 p.m.: The Sinner (USA)

9:30 p.m.: Indebted (NBC)

10 p.m.: Tommy (CBS)

10 p.m.: Briarpatch (USA)

Friday, February 7

Locke and Key (Netflix)

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Apple TV+)

8 p.m.: MacGyver (CBS)

9 p.m.: Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

11 p.m.: High Maintenance (HBO)

Sunday, February 9

8 p.m.: The Oscars (ABC)

9 p.m.: Homeland (Showtime)

10 p.m.: Kidding (Showtime)

Tuesday, February 11

10 p.m.: For Life (ABC)

Wednesday, February 12

8 p.m.: Survivor (CBS)

Thursday, February 13

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

8:30 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Friday, February 14

High Fidelity (Hulu)

Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)

Sunday, February 16

Outlander (Starz)

Vida (Starz)

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

8 p.m.: American Idol (ABC)

8:30 p.m.: Duncanville (Fox)

9 p.m.: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (HGTV)

10 p.m.: Good Girls (NBC)

10 p.m.: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

10 p.m.: Slow Burn (Epix)

Wednesday, February 19

Twenties (BET)

9 p.m.: Criminal Minds (CBS)

Thursday, February 20

Sacred Lies: The Signing Bones (Facebook Watch)

Sunday, February 23

9 p.m.: The Walking Dead (AMC)

10 p.m.: Better Call Saul (AMC)

Monday, February 24

8 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)

Monday, March 16

9 p.m.: Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

9 p.m.: The Plot Against America (HBO)

Wednesday, March 18

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)