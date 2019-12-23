TV

Winter TV 2020 Schedule: Premiere Dates for Every New and Returning Shows

Winter TV 2020 Premiere Dates for Every New and Returning Show Greys Anatomy Zoeys Extraordinary Playlist This Is Us Supernatural
Ellen Pompeo on 'Grey's Anatomy,' Jane Levy on 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist,' Justin Hartley on 'This Is Us' and Jared Padalecki on 'Supernatural.' ABC/Kelsey McNeal; Sergei Bachlakov/NBC; Ron Batzdorff/NBC; Colin Bentley/The CW

Bookmark this page! When the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday, January 1, a new year of peak TV officially begins. Luckily, Us Weekly has put together a list of when every series returns and when new shows premiere. Whether you’re counting down to the This Is Us midseason premiere (Sterling K. Brown sure is!) or not-so-patiently awaiting Netflix’s new drama Spinning Out, below is a full list of premiere dates.

Tuesday, December 24
Lost in Space (Netflix)

Thursday, December 26
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers (Netflix)
You (Netflix)

Friday, December 27
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix)
Letterkenny (Hulu)

Sunday, December 29
8 p.m.: Flirty Dancing – preview, premiere Jan. 1 (Fox)
10 p.m.: Dare Me (USA)

Wednesday, January 1
Messiah (Netflix)
The Circle (Netflix)
Spinning Out (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Doctor Who (BBC America)
8:30 p.m.: Married at First Sight (Lifetime)
9 p.m. Almost Family (Fox)

Thursday, January 2
8 p.m.: Last Man Standing (Fox)
9 p.m.: Deputy (Fox)
9 p.m.: Surviving R. Kelly Part II (Lifetime)

Friday, January 3
Anne With an E (Netflix)
Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Amazon)
8 p.m: WWE Smackdown Live (Fox)
8 p.m.: Hawaii Five-O/Magnum P.I. crossover
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods

Saturday, January 4
Dracula (Netflix)

Sunday, January 5
8 p.m.: Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
8 p.m.: God Friended Me (CBS)
8 p.m.: Sister Wives (TLC)
8 p.m.: Power (Starz)
9 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Monday, January 6
8 p.m.: America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC)
8 p.m.: The Bachelor (ABC)
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS)
8:30 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
9 p.m.: All Rise (CBS)
10 p.m.: Bull (CBS)
10 p.m.: Manifest (NBC)

Tuesday, January 7
8 p.m.: Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)
8 p.m.: Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)
8 p.m.: Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N’ Out (VH1)
8 p.m.: The Resident (Fox)
8 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)
9 p.m.: mixed-ish (ABC)
9 p.m.: FBI (CBS)
9 p.m.: 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)
9 p.m.: Schitt’s Creek (Pop, final season)
9 p.m.: The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN)
9 p.m.: Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)
9:30 p.m.: black-ish
10 p.m.: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – preview, premiere Feb. 16 (NBC)
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
10 p.m.: Emergence (ABC)

Wednesday, January 8
Cheer (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Chicago Med (NBC)
8 p.m.: Undercover Boss (CBS)
8 p.m.: Catfish: The TV Show (MTV)
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire (NBC)
9 p.m.: Modern Family (ABC)
9 p.m.: Criminal Minds (CBS)
9 p.m.: Party of Five (Freeform)
9:30 p.m.: Single Parents (ABC)
10 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (NBC)
10 p.m.: Stumptown (ABC)

Thursday, January 9
8 p.m.: Superstore (NBC)
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon (CBS)
8:30 p.m.: Perfect Harmony (NBC)
8:30 p.m.: The Unicorn (CBS)
9 p.m.: The Good Place (NBC)
9 p.m.: Mom (CBS)
9:30 p.m.: Carol’s Second Act (CBS)
9:30 p.m.: Will & Grace (NBC)
10 p.m.: Evil (CBS)
10 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Friday, January 10
AJ and the Queen (Netflix)
Giri/Haji (Netflix)
Medical Police (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC)

Sunday, January 12
7 p.m.: Critics Choice Awards (The CW)
9 p.m.: The Outsider (HBO)
9 p.m.: Sanditon (PBS)

Monday, January 13
The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)
9 p.m.: The New Pope (HBO)
10 p.m.: The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tuesday, January 14
8 p.m.: Arrow (The CW)
9 p.m.: This Is Us (NBC)
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam (NBC)

Wednesday, January 15
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Riverdale (The CW)
8 p.m.: The Goldbergs (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Schooled (ABC)
9 p.m.: Nancy Drew (The CW)
10 p.m.: Good Trouble (Freeform)
10 p.m.: 68 Whiskey (Paramount)
10 p.m.: The Magicians (Syfy)
10 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Thursday, January 16
8 p.m.: Grown-ish (Freeform)
8 p.m.: Supernatural (The CW)
8:30 p.m.: Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)
9 p.m.: Legacies (The CW)

Friday, January 17
Sex Education (Netflix)
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Little America (Apple TV+)
Diary of a Future President (Disney+)
8 p.m.: Charmed (The CW)
8 p.m.: American Housewife (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
9 p.m.: Dynasty (The CW)
10 p.m.: Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)

Saturday, January 18
9 p.m.: Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)

Sunday, January 19
8 p.m.: Batwoman (The CW)
9 p.m.: Supergirl (The CW)
10 p.m.: 911: Lone Star (Fox)
10 p.m.: Avenue 5 (HBO)
10:30 p.m.: Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Monday, January 20
Family Reunion (Netflix)
8 p.m.: All American (The CW)
9 p.m.: Black Lightning (The CW)
9 p.m.: Brain Games (Nat Geo)
9 p.m.: Prodigal Son (Fox)
10 p.m.: Spy Games (Bravo)

Tuesday, January 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Arrow spinoff (The CW)
8 p.m.: The Conners (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Bless This Mess (ABC)
9 p.m.: Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)
10 p.m.: Project Blue Book (History)

Wednesday, January 22
10: 30 p.m.: Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central)

Thursday, January 23
Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
8 p.m.: Station 19 (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Outmatched (Fox)
9 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
9 p.m.: The Bold Type (Freeform)
10 p.m.: A Million Little Things (ABC)

Friday, January 24
Shrill (Hulu)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)
The Ranch (Netflix)

Saturday, January 25
11:30 p.m.: Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Sunday, January 26
8 p.m.: Grammy Awards (CBS)
8 p.m.: The Circus (Showtime)

Tuesday, January 28
9 p.m.: The Biggest Loser (USA)
9 p.m.: Arrow (The CW)
10:30 p.m.: Miracle Workers: Dark Ages (TBS)

Wednesday, January 29
Next in Fashion (Netflix)
10 p.m.: Miz & Mrs. (USA)

Thursday, January 30
The Stranger (Netflix)
8:30 p.m.: The Good Place (NBC)

Friday, January 31
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
Ragnorak (Netflix)

Sunday, February 2
6 p.m.: Super Bowl LIV (Fox)
10:30 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Fox)

Tuesday, February 4
8 p.m.: The Flash (The CW)

Wednesday, February 5
9 p.m.: Lego Masters (Fox)

Thursday, February 6
Interrogation (CBS All Access)
8 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
8 p.m.: Katy Keene (The CW)
9 p.m.: The Sinner (USA)
9:30 p.m.: Indebted (NBC)
10 p.m.: Tommy (CBS)
10 p.m.: Briarpatch (USA)

Friday, February 7
Locke and Key (Netflix)
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Apple TV+)
8 p.m.: MacGyver (CBS)
9 p.m.: Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
11 p.m.: High Maintenance (HBO)

Sunday, February 9
8 p.m.: The Oscars (ABC)
9 p.m.: Homeland (Showtime)
10 p.m.: Kidding (Showtime)

Tuesday, February 11
10 p.m.: For Life (ABC)

Wednesday, February 12
8 p.m.: Survivor (CBS)

Thursday, February 13
Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
8:30 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Friday, February 14
High Fidelity (Hulu)
Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)

Sunday, February 16
Outlander (Starz)
Vida (Starz)
The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
8 p.m.: American Idol (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Duncanville (Fox)
9 p.m.: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (HGTV)
10 p.m.: Good Girls (NBC)
10 p.m.: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
10 p.m.: Slow Burn (Epix)

Wednesday, February 19
Twenties (BET)
9 p.m.: Criminal Minds (CBS)

Thursday, February 20
Sacred Lies: The Signing Bones (Facebook Watch)

Sunday, February 23
9 p.m.: The Walking Dead (AMC)
10 p.m.: Better Call Saul (AMC)

Monday, February 24
8 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)

Monday, March 16
9 p.m.: Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)
9 p.m.: The Plot Against America (HBO)

Wednesday, March 18
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

