



This Is Us fans might need something a little stronger than tissues when the drama’s fourth season returns with new episodes in January 2020. Sterling K. Brown shared exclusive scoop with Us Weekly that will leave viewers begging for more.

“I was just in [creator] Dan Fogelman’s office yesterday and he was showing me glimpses of episode 4×10. And the end of 4×10 had me screaming at the TV out loud,” the actor, 43, revealed at DICK’s Sporting Goods in Pasadena, California, on Thursday, December 12. “It’s one of the more shocking things that I’ve seen.”

He continued: “I knew what was going to happen. But like, when I saw it, I was like, ‘They’re not ready.’ The audience is going to collectively gasp when they see our premiere for the second half of the season. That’s all I can really say.”

Brown dished on where viewers will find the Pearsons when season 4 resumes. “Toby and Kate are sort of working through some marital things. So Beth and Randall are cool now, but now it’s my sister and her husband, and I’m crossing my fingers and wishing them the best,” he told Us. “We know that Kevin has an idea towards what he wants in life, finally. And so we’ll start to explore if and how he’s able to materialize what it is that he’s calling into being, in terms of starting his own family.”

The Frozen 2 star went on to praise his onscreen mother. “Most touchingly, the story line with Rebecca. It’s a beautiful story line, beautifully portrayed by Mandy Moore,” he gushed. “That scene in the Chinese restaurant, by the way, at the end of the fall finale was just gorgeous, and that’s something that we will continue to explore.”

The Big Three were at odds over Rebecca’s illness in the fall finale, which aired in November. Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) were not speaking to Randall (Brown) in the future seemingly because he helped their mother hide her memory loss. Meanwhile, Kevin had an as-yet-unseen pregnant fiancée in the flash forward, and Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) struggled to hash out their issues in the present.

Brown, for his part, has been quite busy as of late, from landing a SAG Award nomination for his This Is Us role to partnering with DICK’s Sporting Goods to raise awareness for DSG. DSG is the first complete line of apparel exclusively sold at DICK’s designed to outfit the entire family at a great price. The new addition to the store’s lineup also gives back, with one percent of all sales of DSG being donated to DICK’s Foundation Sports Matter program to help fund youth sports organizations in need across the country.

“The fact that it’s a line and a company that gives back to the community, that gives back to young people in particular that are a very strong passion of mine. Like, my son plays soccer; he also plays flag football,” the Emmy winner explained. “The idea that this foundation has given one percent of all their proceeds to youth sports organizations throughout the country I think is where it’s at. … Like, you get them young and then you give them the mentality — they know that DICK’s gave to them when they get older and they give back to somebody else.”

This Is Us returns to NBC Tuesday, January 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe