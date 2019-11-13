



The future is now, apparently. Randall grew concerned about Rebecca’s behavior during the Tuesday, November 12, episode of This Is Us, titled “Sorry.”

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) came to Philadelphia to visit Randall (Sterling K. Brown), but he couldn’t help but notice something about her was different. She not only forgot his job title, but she also freaked out when she misplaced her phone.

While his mom insisted that she was only suffering from senior moments, Randall encouraged her to see a doctor. She lashed out at him for pretending to be the parent in their relationship, which he threw back in her face since he had long taken on the caregiver role — as evidenced by flashbacks in which he helped her land a job following Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death. Rebecca defensively assured her son that she was fine, but he was not convinced, signaling the illness she suffered from in season 3’s flash forward.

Elsewhere in the Pearson home, Deja (Lyric Ross) became frustrated with Malik (Asante Blackk) when he pushed her to talk to Randall and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) about seeing her birth mom. Malik told Beth that Deja didn’t want to bring it up because she already did and her adoptive parents did nothing. Beth later agreed to let Deja’s mother come to Thanksgiving.

Kevin (Justin Hartley), for his part, almost fell off the wagon after Nicky (Griffin Dunne) shamed him for sleeping with Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison). Cassidy was also avoiding him, so he sought out a fight at a bar. Ultimately, Cassidy and Nicky tracked him down — just in time for Nicky’s court hearing.

Nicky expressed how thankful he was for his arrest because it gave him the opportunity to turn his life around. After the charges against Nicky were dropped, Kevin encouraged Cassidy to take a page out of his book by meeting up with her husband and son, even though she had already signed their divorce papers. Kevin, who repeatedly saw Jack when Nicky talked to him, later invited his uncle to Philly for Thanksgiving and announced his plans to return to L.A. after the holiday.

Meanwhile, Toby (Chris Sullivan) missed out on several moments with baby Jack because of work. Kate (Chrissy Metz) promised she would wait for him to feed Jack his first solid food, but while helping her neighbor Gregory (Timothy Omundson), he fed Jack. Kate didn’t have the heart to tell Toby he missed another milestone.

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.