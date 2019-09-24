‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Includes ‘One of the Biggest Moments’ Yet





Ready for a whole new This Is Us? Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan are. In a new sneak peek of season 4 of the NBC hit, the cast opens up about the meaningful series — and what’s to come this season.

“The magic of this show is there’s still so much story to tell and that is exciting,” Moore, 35, who portrays both present day and future Rebecca Pearson, says of the upcoming season. Audiences last saw her in the future, sick in bed with Jack’s brother by her side.

While that was a big “OMG” moment for fans, that’s just one of many! “This is going to be one of the biggest moments” Brown, 43, says in the video. “I think it has the potential to be that, like, ‘Them people done it again.'”

Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson in the drama, adds that there will be some “Oh boy” moments. “You will be a little bit caught off guard, in a really good way,” the Passions alum, 42, says. Shortly after, Chris Sullivan, who plays new father Toby, notes that there are a great deal of changes with this season.

“It is almost as if we’re telling a new story,” the Guardians of the Galaxy alum shares. “Fans will be very surprised.”

At the 2019 Emmys, star Jon Huertas also opened up with Us Weekly exclusively about what’s to come with Miguel this season. “Miguel and Rebecca have moved to L.A., which is a whole new thing. Now we’re on top of Kate and Toby, which is fun to shoot,” he said on Sunday, September 22. “Anytime, I think, Miguel and Toby are interacting is always fun, but Toby’s going through his stuff. Randall and Beth worlds are being shaken up big time because of now he’s a Councilman. We’re going to see some really, really tough … There’s some tough scenes to get through.”

This season will also introduce 10 new characters. Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, M. Night Shyamalan, Nick Wechsler, Timothy Omundson, Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Bahara Golestani, Julian Silva and Auden Thornton will make appearances.

This Is Us premieres on NBC Tuesday, September 24, at 9 p.m. ET.