Non-Musical TV Shows That Aired Musical Episodes





Lights, camera, music! While some TV shows are known for their musical interludes — e.g. Empire and Glee — other series bring show-stopping numbers nowhere. Transparent, Riverdale and The Flash all aired musical episodes recently, and none of the shows are known for their song and dance.

Transparent, for example, returned in September for a “Musicale Finale” following Jeffrey Tambor’s firing, and the feature-length installment featured songs written by Faith Soloway, sister of creator Jill Soloway.

The previous year, Riverdale brought the razzle-dazzle as the teens mounted a production of Carrie: The Musical — with a not entirely unwelcome shot of a shirtless Archie rehearsing lines while doing push-ups. (There will also be a second musical episode later this season.)

In 2017, The Flash went the musical route in a crossover with Supergirl, after the Music Meister (played by Melissa Benoist’s former Glee costar Darren Criss) put both Barry Allen and Kara Danvers into a coma.

Watch the video above for more musical episodes from non-musical TV shows, including ones that got rave reviews (e.g. Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s “Once More, With Feeling”) and ones that got a tepid reaction (e.g. Grey’s Anatomy’s “Song Beneath the Song”).

