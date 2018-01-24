Goodbye Black Hood, hello pig’s blood. Riverdale will be having its first ever musical episode on Wednesday, April 18, Us Weekly has learned. The Riverdale High drama department will be putting on Carrie: The Musical as its spring production, directed by “future Tony winner Kevin Keller.” The episode will feature 11 songs performed by the cast.

The show has always incorporated music into its story line. Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (K.J. Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsh) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) have all sung in previous episodes, but this will be the first full musical episode. Cheryl will take on the epic role of Carrie!

It’s also vital to point out that while Betty and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) are still broken up, it seems they’ll be back together by the time the musical episode comes along — see cast notes below!

Here’s who will be playing who in Carrie: The Musical, as well as a few notes from their bios.

Archie as Tommy Ross (Archie is “excited to be exploring his thespian side.”)

Betty as Sue Snell (Betty wants to send “much love to her boyfriend, Jughead Jones. #bugheadforever”)

Veronica as Chris Hargensen (Veronica has been the lead in multiple shows and is ready to make her Riverdale debut.)

Reggie as Billy Nolna

Cheryl as Carrie White (Cheryl, of course, “dedicates her performance to Jay Jay, with love and remembrance.”)

Alice as Mrs. White

Jughead as The Beak (Jug dedicates his performance “to the freedom of the First Amendment and to his father.”)

Josie as Miss Garner

Toni as Norma

Ethel as Helen

Midge and Moose are part of the ensemble. (Midge is dedicating her performance “to her boyfriend and literal lifesaver, Moose Mason.”)

While Jughead is playing “The Beak,” he will also be filming a behind-the-scenes documentary of the making of Carrie: The Musical. His documentary (and the episode) will be titled A Night to Remember.Riverdale airs on The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

