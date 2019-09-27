



After Jeffrey Tambor was fired from Transparent in February 2018 following sexual misconduct allegations, no one knew if the show would return — not even creator Jill Solloway.

“There was this lull where there was the question of whether or not we were going to come back. Then, [my sister] Faith [Solloway] was singing the songs and singing the songs and singing the songs. The songs had a way of making us feel like everything was going to be OK,” Jill, 53, says in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “There were a lot of times when we were making the movie where I was like, ‘This might be bats–t.’ Jay Duplass kept saying to me, ‘Up, up and away. Up, up and away.'”

Stars Judith Light and Gaby Hoffmann also open up with Us about shooting the musical finale, revealing it was beyond emotional since they all knew it was the last time they’d be acting together as the Pfeffermans.

“We were breaking down the whole time. We would break down and then we would start, and then we would break down and then we would start,” the two-time Tony winner, 70, says. “It was constantly an emotional dynamic for the entire [time].”

Hoffmann, 37, however, says that the experience was “very joyful” since the cast had “done a lot of difficult stuff in the time leading up to it.”

She adds: “We were singing and dancing and jumping up and down the whole time so it was really fun!”

Despite everything that happened with Tambor, Jill also reveals she still keeps him in her heart. “He’s always going to be part of our cast,” she shares with Us. “We’re always going to love Jeffrey.”

Tambor, 75, was fired from the series following multiple harassment claims made against him in November 2018. His assistant Van Barnes accused Tambor of inappropriate behavior, claims which he denied. He also denied claims made by his Transparent costar Trace Lysette.

Transparent‘s movie musical finale airs on Amazon Prime on Friday, September 27.

