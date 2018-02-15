Jeffrey Tambor will not be a part of the fifth season of Amazon Studio’s Transparent, the network confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday, February 15. Following multiple sexual harassment claims made against the actor in November 2017, the studio launched an internal investigation, which has now been completed.

While details of the investigation were not revealed, sources told Deadline that the actor’s behavior “could not be justified or excused under scrutiny.”

“I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on Transparent is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires,” show creator Jill Soloway said in a statement. “We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for Transparent since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community. We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family.”

Tambor’s former assistant, a transgender woman named Van Barnes, was the first to accuse the star of inappropriate behavior in November. The actor, who took home the Emmy and the Golden Globe Award for his role as Maria Pfefferman during the first season, adamantly denied the claims, stating that he was “appalled and distressed” by the allegation. Later that month, his Transparent costar Trace Lysette also came forward to accuse him of acting inappropriately with her as well.

“I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator – ever,” Tambor, 73, said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

Just a few days later, he released another statement causing most to assume he was leaving the show. “Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life. What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago,” Tambor said on November 19. “I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

