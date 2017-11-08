Amazon is conducting an investigation into allegations made against Jeffrey Tambor, the star of their Emmy-winning show, Transparent, Deadline is reporting. The actor’s former assistant, a transgender woman named Van Barnes, reportedly accused him of inappropriate behavior in a private Facebook post, causing the network to investigate. According to the outlet, the investigation began earlier this week.

“I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her,” Tambor said in a statement to Deadline. “I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

Last month, The Man in the High Castle producer, Isa Dick Hackett, claimed she had been sexually harassed by Amazon Studios boss, Roy Price. Price was suspended by the network and resigned days later.

Tambor is the latest Hollywood figure to be accused of misconduct. After dozens of women came forward with allegations against Harvey Weinstein, multiple actors have been accused, including Ed Westwick and Kevin Spacey. Netflix has since cut all ties with the House of Cards star.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!