Harvey Weinstein Expelled From the Television Academy

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was expelled by the Television Academy on Monday, November 6.

The academy voted to remove the former studio head from its ranks for life, in the wake of a sex scandal that has seen more than 70 women come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct.

“After a hearing today, the Television Academy’s governance has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein from the Academy for life,” the academy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “The Academy supports those speaking out against harassment in all forms and stands behind those who have been affected by this issue. The unfolding and widespread examples of this horrific behavior are deeply disturbing to the Academy’s leadership.”

“We have been in contact with leaders across the industry and share with them a deep sense of responsibility to provide clear workplace benchmarks reflecting decency and respect,” the statement continued. “As a result, we are expediting an already-begun detailed review and revision of our Television Academy membership codes of conduct. We are determined to play a role in protecting all television professionals from predatory harassment, ensuring they are able to practice their craft in a safe environment.”

Weinstein has earned 17 Emmy nominations over the years for producing shows like Project Runway with Heidi Klum and Project Greenlight with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

The producer was fired from The Weinstein Company in October after The New York Times published an exposé revealing three decades of sexual harassment and assault accusations against the filmmaker.

Since then actresses including Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Daryl Hannah and Paz de la Huerta have gone public with their own stories of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted to strip Weinstein of his membership and he resigned from the Producers Guild of America after it banned him for life.

Weinstein’s wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced that she was leaving him, and he subsequently sought treatment, leaving therapy after one week. Police in London and the U.S. have opened investigations into the allegations of assault and the NYPD said last week that there was enough evidence in de la Huerta’s accusation of rape to arrest him.

