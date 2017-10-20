Harvey Weinstein Leaves Therapy After One Week

Harvey Weinstein has left a therapy program in Arizona after one week, Us Weekly can confirm.

TMZ reported on Friday, October 20, that the disgraced former studio head completed an outpatient program that involved “intensive therapy” for various psychological issues.

The producer — who was fired by his own company earlier this month after the New York Times posted an expose detailing three decades of sexual harassment and assault by Weinstein — took his treatment seriously, his psychologist told TMZ, despite reports to the contrary.

The psychologist told the website that Weinstein underwent counseling that focused on “dealing with his anger, his attitude toward others, boundary work and the beginnings of work on empathy.”

The 65-year-old, whose wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, pulled the plug on their almost decade-long marriage in the wake of the sex scandal, is set to begin “significant outpatient therapy” when he returns home, according to TMZ.

The Blaze reports that Weinstein stayed at a luxury resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, and had therapists travel to him for his sessions. The website claims that throughout his week of treatment, Weinstein has access to his phone and kept in contact with business associates and family members.

As previously reported, actresses including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Lupita Nyong’o have accused the Hollywood heavyweight of sexual harassment. The New York Times reported that several women were paid financial settlements of up to $150,000, with actress Rose McGowan reportedly being paid out by Weinstein after an incident in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival.

Weinstein’s lifetime membership to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Producers’ Guild was revoked, and police in New York City and London opened investigations into reports of assault.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!