Coming clean. Transparent star Trace Lysette opened up about the difficulties she faced speaking out against Jeffrey Tambor.

“I was very nervous, but I think [Tambor’s former assistant] Van Barnes showed the most courage, being the first to blow the whistle,” Lysette, 32, told Us Weekly at the GLAAD Media Awards at New York City’s Hilton Midtown on Saturday, May 4. “I just did the right thing by speaking my truth after her. It was really scary and traumatic so I really don’t like to live in that moment too much. I’m just happy I’m still working and doing what I get to do for a living.”

When Us asked Lysette about whether Tambor contacted her to apologize, she simply replied: “No.” However, she shared she would be open to hearing him express regret for his alleged actions.

“I would accept an apology, but I don’t know that he can even process that,” she said.

Lysette was the second person to accuse Tambor of sexual misconduct when she claimed the Arrested Development star cornered her before thrusting himself onto her.

Tambor denied the allegations made by Lysette in a statement issued to Us in November 2017. He said he was “deeply sorry” if his behavior was “misinterpreted.” He also stated he is “not a predator.”

“I find myself accused of behavior that any civilized person would condemn unreservedly,” the 74-year-old said to Us at the time. “I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator — ever.”

Tambor was later fired from playing Maura Pfefferman, a transgender Jewish woman, on Transparent in February 2018. Jill Soloway, the show’s creator, confirmed to the Los Angeles Times in April that Tambor’s character would be killed off due to the sexual misconduct allegations he was facing.

Tambor earned two Emmys, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild and other accolades for his role in the acclaimed Amazon series.

