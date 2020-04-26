‘The O.C.,’ ‘Dawson’s Creek’ and More Teen Dramas to Rewatch Now

Feeling nostalgic? Us Weekly is here to help. With countless TV shows on so many different streaming services, we’ve put together a list of some of the best teen dramas that are available to rewatch now.

Although some are newer, a few on our list will take you back to the ’90s. Beverly Hills, 90210, premiered in 1990, introducing the world to Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Luke Perry and Brian Austin Green. The show ran for 10 years. In 2019, a quasi-revival ran, titled BH90210, with the cast playing exaggerated versions of themselves.

Dawson’s Creek debuted in 1998 and the WB (now The CW) was forever changed by Joey (Katie Holmes), Dawson (James Van Der Beek), Pacey (Joshua Jackson) and Jen (Michelle Williams), a group of teens trying to venture through high school.

However, the list isn’t only made up of ’90s shows. Fast forward to 2003 when southern California became the place to be on The O.C. Ben McKenzie played Ryan, a trouble maker from Chino who is given a second chance with a wealthy family. Before long, he’s immersed into the lives of Marissa (Mischa Barton), Summer (Rachel Bilson) and Seth (Adam Brody).

Which teen dramas are on your list to watch? Scroll through the list below for some of the best and where they’re available to stream.