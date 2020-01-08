Meet the New ‘Party of Five’ Cast

Taking on a timely topic. Freeform’s Party of Five reboot is doing just that, with a new cast and an entirely new story line.

The original series aired on Fox from 1994-2000 and followed the five Salinger children who lived in San Francisco and had to find their way after their parents died in a car accident. The hit drama starred Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert.

The new installment of the series will follow a Los Angeles-based family, the Acostas. The five children — Emilio (Brandon Larracuente), Lucia (Emily Tosta), Beto (Niko Guardado), Valentina (Elle Paris Legaspi) and baby Rafael — are forced to come together and fend for themselves when their parents, Javier Acosta (Bruno Bichir) and Gloria Acosta (Fernanda Urrejola), are suddenly deported back home to Mexico.

Original creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser wanted to revisit the Party of Five story but were waiting until the time was right, they told reporters in Feburary.

“As we began to see the political climate and stories like this on the front page of every newspaper, we began to realize that what we imagined as a family of orphan 25 years ago had transmogrified into a family of kids living without their parents,” Lippman shared at the time. “[The parents] are not present, but they are dealing with how do we try to parent our kids from a distance, how do the kids deal with social services, how is their footprint in the community different?”

