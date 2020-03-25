8 Questions We Still Have After the ‘This Is Us’ Finale

The season 4 finale of This Is Us included some big reveals, but it also uncovered multiple new questions — in the way that only the NBC drama can do.

During the Tuesday, March 24, episode, Madison (Caitlin Thompson) revealed to Kevin (Justin Hartley) that she’s pregnant … and expecting twins. However, that was only one of the many reveals. Kevin and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) finally came to blows — something that’s been brewing for a long time — after Kevin found out that Randall talked his mom into going to the medical trial in St. Louis.

However, no one expected the fight to get as intense as it did. Kevin asked Randall how he came up with the narrative that his role was to take care of the family.

“Where the hell did that come from? Because all I know is if I had been there, I would have walked through literal fire and I would have pulled that man out,” he told his brother about their father’s death. Randall then fired back, even more explosive.

“Well Kev, I guess we’ll never know because you weren’t there and he died ashamed of you,” Randall said, getting into his brother’s face. “I think that’s the part that really gets you — the shame that he felt for you and the pride that he felt for me. You’re not even chasing Dad’s shadow, Kevin, you’re chasing mine. But you’ll never be him and you’ll never be me. Because you’ll never know what it’s like to devote yourself to anyone other than yourself. You’ll pretend, but it’ll just be a performance — a tired, stale performance, like all of your performances.”

When Randall goes to walk away, Kevin gets the final word: “I used to think the worst thing that happened to me was the day that dad died. It’s the day they brought you home. Hand to God, Randall, the worst thing that ever happened to me was the day they brought you home.”

So, will they be able to work things out? And how long will take that? It was revealed in an earlier episode that they’re still not speaking at their 40th birthday party.

