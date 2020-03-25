Warning: This story features major spoilers from the Tuesday, March 24, finale of This is Us.

Talk about answering questions! The season 4 finale of This Is Us not only answered the season’s big question — Who is pregnant with Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) child? — it also included many other major reveals.

The episode included multiple different time periods, including the Big Three’s first birthday nearly 40 years prior, present-day Big Three, eight or nine years in the future — the flash-forward that’s been shown multiple times with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in bed — and a major flash-forward with adult Jack and his pregnant wife.

During the flashback, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca celebrated their kids’ first birthday. However, she became extremely emotional after they ate their cake, revealing to Jack she was still mourning the child they had lost during childbirth. So, they went to who they knew could offer advice: Dr. Nathan Katowski (Gerald McRaney). He opened up about losing his first child and how heartbroken he and his wife were. However, he shared that their happiness trumped that sadness when she got pregnant again. In fact, he danced with his daughter at her wedding to the same song that he used to sing to his wife’s pregnant belly during both the first and second pregnancy.

In the present day, the fight that everyone has been waiting for between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin finally went down, Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) made a shocking decision and three of Kevin’s exes showed up. Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison), Sophie (Alexandra Breckinridge) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) all appeared in the final episode of the season — and one is revealed to be the mother of his child.

Meanwhile, the future featuring adult Jack (Blake Stadnik) walked viewers through the day that his wife gives birth to their first child, a daughter whom they name Hope. However, they weren’t alone in the delivery room!

Scroll through the gallery for the biggest reveals from the episode: