Milo Ventimiglia Gushes About New Mom Mandy Moore and ‘Beautiful’ Son August

The perfect pair! Milo Ventimiglia had the sweetest words for his This Is Us costar Mandy Moore after her son August’s birth.

“It’s exciting to know she’s a mom because we need moms like her in the world,” the actor, 43, told Us Weekly and other reporters on Tuesday, March 23, while promoting the NBC show. “We need people like Mandy and her husband, Taylor [Goldsmith], to be raising kids. They’re good, solid people, and her son is beautiful. I think he’s gonna have a wonderful life. It’s exciting, really, really exciting. I’m happy for her.”

The Gilmore Girls alum and the new mom, 36, have “traded a lot of messages [and] FaceTimed a little bit” since the infant’s arrival.

“At one point, I think she definitely felt a little disconnected from the work,” the California native said. “But I told her, ‘Hey, this is very much your show. More than ever.’”

The actress gave birth to her and the Dawes frontman’s baby boy last month. “Gus is here,” the singer wrote via Instagram in February. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

While the New Hampshire native went on to describe her birth as “harrowing” in an “Informed Pregnancy Podcast” episode earlier this month, Moore “can’t wait” to have more kids.

“I miss it,” the Princess Diaries star explained. “I’m sad that I don’t get to relive it or do it again or something. It’s a hard feeling to describe, but I can look back now with such affection and fondness for myself and what that experience was because it brought me Gus. It brought me this child who is my whole world now.”

Moore announced her pregnancy news in September 2020. The following month, Ventimiglia exclusively told Us how This Is Us would handle her growing bump.

“I’m sure as she’s evolving in her birth, as her belly is growing, then we’ll probably be playing some of those notes up to the Big Three’s birth,” the Emmy winner explained in October 2020, referencing Kate, Randall and Kevin Pearson. “As far as I understand it, Mandy’s not really showing right now, but I think … it’s gonna creep up on all of us.”

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.