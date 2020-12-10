Baby on board! Mandy Moore has given fans glimpses of her growing bump throughout her pregnancy as she and husband Taylor Goldsmith await the arrival of their first child.

The This Is Us star announced in September 2020 that she and the Dawes singer were expecting a son. “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” Moore captioned a series of black-and-white photos, smiling as Goldsmith cradled her stomach.

Soon after breaking the happy news on social media, the actress admitted that pregnancy wasn’t all it’s cracked up to be — especially when it comes to food.

“Just sitting here thinking: will I ever enjoy coffee again?” she teased in an Instagram Story in September 2020. “It’s one of my major food aversions right now (and I know — probably for the best), but it makes me feel sad because I used to dream about coffee before bed.”

Coffee wasn’t the only thing that was giving Moore pause in the early months of her pregnancy. The former pop star said at the time that she “had the worst food aversions” — a few so bad that she couldn’t even bring herself to “think about some things or look at them in the fridge.”

Despite facing a few unexpected challenges, the New Hampshire native couldn’t have been more excited to expand her family with Goldsmith. The pair tied the knot in November 2018, two years after Moore finalized her divorce from singer Ryan Adams. One month before announcing they were about to become parents, the A Walk to Remember star gushed over her doting husband on his birthday and hinted that there were big things in store for them in the future.

“I’m not sure what I did in a past life to deserve you but it must have been something big. … I feel lucky to get the chance to bask in your goodness with outstretched arms,” Moore wrote in August 2020. “Thank you for trusting me with your heart. Thank you for being the best travel companion, crossword puzzler, songwriting partner, pet parent, and my favorite person. 2020 has certainly been a wild ride but I really can’t wait for what this next year will bring. … I love you more than anything.”

Scroll down to see pics of Moore’s baby bump ahead of her first child.