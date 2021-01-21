Working mom! Pregnant Mandy Moore shared a selfie on the season 5 set of This Is Us.

“Bec is back,” the actress, 36, captioned a Wednesday, January 20, Instagram Story photo, referencing her character, Rebecca Pearson.

In the mirror selfie, the singer covered her baby bump in a dark sweater and a tan cardigan, as well as a floral skirt.

The social media upload came two months after the New Hampshire native revealed how she planned to keep her budding belly under wraps filming the NBC show. “I’m sure you’ll see Rebecca carrying a lot of laundry baskets and oversize purses and God knows what the next couple of months,” she explained during a November 2020 Today show appearance.

Moore announced her pregnancy news in September 2020. “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” the Emmy nominee captioned an Instagram photo with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, at the time.

She and the Dawes frontman, 35, started dating in 2015 and got engaged two years later. The couple tied the knot in November 2018 in Los Angeles.

The Golden Globe nominee’s TV husband, Milo Ventimiglia, exclusively spoke to Us Weekly the previous month about working with the pregnant star. “I’m sure as she’s evolving in her birth, as her belly is growing, then we’ll probably be playing some of those notes up to the Big Three’s birth,” the Gilmore Girls alum, 43, said in October 2020, referring to Kate, Randall and Kevin Pearson.

The California native noted that while the cast began filming amid the coronavirus pandemic, they were taking necessary precautions.

“Mandy and I were inches away on Saturday doing a few scenes together,” the actor told Us at the time. “She’s regularly tested [and] I’m regularly tested because of the seriousness of COVID and knowing that Mandy’s pregnant. We have 150 souls on our crew and nobody wants to put them at risk. I trust Mandy and how she goes about her life away from work, and I think Mandy trusts me for how I go about my life away from work. We’re always mindful of that. … [You won’t see] Mandy kissing [a] Jack dummy or Milo kissing [a] Mandy dummy.”

On Tuesday, January 19, the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, revealed that new This Is Us episodes would be delayed “by a few weeks” due to COVID-19.

“No new episode of #ThisIsUs tonight — COVID-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks,” the New Jersey native, 44, tweeted at the time “But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you’ll hang in there with us. Sorry!”