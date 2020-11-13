Getting creative! Pregnant Mandy Moore is keeping her baby bump under the radar on This Is Us.

“I’m sure you’ll see Rebecca [Pearson] carrying a lot of laundry baskets and oversize purses and God knows what the next couple of months,” the actress, 36, said during a Friday, November 13, Today show appearance.

While awaiting her little one’s arrival, the New Hampshire native feels “like a sponge” collecting parenting advice. Moore told Hoda Kotb: “I want to soak it all up.”

The Princess Diaries star added, “Having played a sort of [the] matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to sort of see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I’m as pseudo-prepared as I can be.”

The singer revealed in September that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, have a baby boy on the way. “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” she captioned her Instagram announcement at the time.

The following month, Moore’s TV husband, Milo Ventimiglia, exclusively told Us Weekly about working with the pregnant star.

“I’m sure as she’s evolving in her birth, as her belly is growing, then we’ll probably be playing some of those notes up to the Big Three’s birth,” the Gilmore Girls alum, 43, said at the time, referencing Kate, Randall and Kevin Pearson on the NBC show. “As far as I understand it, Mandy’s not really showing right now, but I think it’s gonna creep up on all of us!”

The cast began filming season 5 amid the coronavirus pandemic and took necessary precautions on set.

“Mandy and I were inches away on Saturday doing a few scenes together,” Ventimiglia explained to Us. “She’s regularly tested [and] I’m regularly tested because of the seriousness of COVID and knowing that Mandy’s pregnant. We have 150 souls on our crew and nobody wants to put them at risk. I trust Mandy and how she goes about her life away from work, and I think Mandy trusts me for how I go about my life away from work. We’re always mindful of that.”

The California native went on to tell Us that fans shouldn’t expect to see “Mandy kissing [a] Jack dummy or Milo kissing [a] Mandy dummy.”

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.