True love! Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith fell head over heels for each other when they first met, and their quiet love story slowly captured all of our hearts.

The This Is Us star never stopped believing she deserved love after she went through a devastating split from her estranged husband, Ryan Adams. Moore and Adams called it quits in January 2015 following nearly six years of marriage. Though the pair stated things remained amicable and respectful at the time their separation was first announced, the A Walk to Remember star opened up about her “sad” and “lonely” marriage in early 2019, alleging that Adams was often emotionally and verbally abusive toward her. Adams, for his part, admitted in a statement to Us Weekly that he’s “not a perfect man” and has “made many mistakes” following the claims of abuse.

After experiencing heartbreak, the “Candy” singer says life with Goldsmith “couldn’t be more different. The newlyweds met through Instagram in May 2015. Moore outed herself as a big fan of Goldsmith’s band, Dawes, posting the cover of one of their albums.

“Real excited about this one. Have a feeling it’s going to be the soundtrack of my summer. #Dawes #rightontime,” the Emmy nominee captioned the post. When the Dawes frontman noticed his famous new fan, the two began DMing, bonded over their shared love of music. The rest is history.

The pair had been happily dating for two years when Us first reported that they were quietly engaged in September 2017, shortly before the couple made their official announcement.

Since the lovebirds had kept their relationship relatively private, it was only fitting that Moore said they were planning a low-key wedding. “I don’t think I’m going to have a big, old affair,” the former popstar told Us in October 2017. “I think it will be small, and quiet, and private.”

Just over one year later, Moore finally married “the right person” in an intimate, romantic ceremony in Los Angeles. The two exchanged vows at sunset in the actress’ backyard in front of friends and family on November 18, 2018. Moore’s This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown celebrated the special moment, as well as close friend Minka Kelly and the bride’s ex, Wilmer Valderrama.

