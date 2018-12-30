A vacation to remember. Mandy Moore and new husband Taylor Goldsmith just returned from their honeymoon and it sure looks like it was an adventure.

The This Is Us actress, 34, and the Dawes frontman, 33, tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Highland Park, California, on November 18 following a one-year engagement. The actress’ NBC costars, including Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and onscreen husband Milo Ventimiglia, made the guest list, as did close friend Minka Kelly and even Moore’s ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

Since then, the couple jetted off on their trip of a lifetime – and returned with an insane set of pictures! Take a look inside their holiday in Chile: