Gus is going to be a big brother! Mandy Moore is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start … and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” the This Is Us alum, 38, captioned a Friday, June 3, Instagram photo of son Gus, 15 months, wearing a “big brother” shirt.

She continued in her post: “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!”

Moore and the 36-year-old Dawes musician — who wed in 2018 — previously welcomed August “Gus” Goldsmith in February 2021.

“Once that initial wave of new-parent euphoria sort of wore off, when the chaos of those early weeks started to wane and the extra support we had in the beginning started tapering off, the reality of being Mom was suddenly front and center. It was scary,” the A Walk to Remember actress told Parents magazine that November. “Like, ‘Oh, wow. Now the onus is on me. Do I know what I’m doing?’ And I watched my husband effortlessly step into it.”

Moore, who recently wrapped the sixth and final season of NBC’s This Is Us, has been gearing up for her first live concert tour in nearly 15 years, where she is set to perform music from her In Real Life album.

“Yep, it’s finally happening. What we hoped for 2 years ago is becoming a reality in 8 days. We are so excited to see ya out there,” she gushed via Instagram on Thursday, June 2.

In addition to her busy work schedule, Moore is also one of the Hollywood mamas in Hilary Duff’s “cool mom club” alongside the likes of Meghan Trainor and Ashley Tisdale.

“Hilary is the coolest and she is a super-mom,” the “Candy” songstress told InStyle in an interview published last month. “She and [husband] Matt [Koma] have become really close friends with my husband and I.”

She added: “[Hilary and Matt] have a kid who’s six weeks younger than Gus. And so, we had babies at the same time. And [Hilary], being the super-mom that she is, formed a cool mom club. Somehow, I got invited into it and it’s the best.”

