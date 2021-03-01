Life with August! Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith became parents in February 2021 and have been documenting their baby boy’s life via Instagram ever since.

The This Is Us star announced the little one’s arrival with a close-up shot of his blue onesie. “Gus is here,” the actress captioned the social media upload. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

The New Hampshire native, whose full name is Amanda,​ went on to write later that same week that she and the Dawes frontman had “settled on” their newborn’s name months ahead of his birth.

“For our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this [August] blanket with the ‘A’ (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and ‘T’ (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt,” the singer wrote via Instagram. “Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can’t wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day.”

The couple wed in November 2018 in Los Angeles, one year after their engagement. They announced in September 2020 that they were starting a family.

“Baby boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” Moore captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

During a Today show appearance two months later, the Princess Diaries star said she felt that playing Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us had helped her prepare for motherhood.

“It’s funny, I mean having played a sort of matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to sort of see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I’m as pseudo-prepared as I can be,” Moore explained to Hoda Kotb in November 2020. “I’ve had babies and toddlers and I have adult children, so I’ve kind of gotten a pretty good taste and lay of the land.”

While filming the NBC show, the then-pregnant star used “very conspicuous costumes” to hide her bump, she added at the time. “I’m sure you’ll see Rebecca carrying a lot of laundry baskets and oversized purses, god knows what, for the next couple of months.”

Keep scrolling to see the Emmy nominee’s best moments with her and her husband’s first child.