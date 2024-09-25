Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, Welcomes Daughter With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

By
Mandy Moore gives birth
Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Communities in Schools of Los Angeles

After giving birth to two boys, Mandy Moore is officially a girl mom.

The actress, 40, announced via Instagram on Wednesday, September 25, that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, had welcomed their third baby together. “Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season,” she wrote alongside a hospital pic of herself holding her newborn.

“She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are,” Moore added. ”Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time 💓💓💓 .”

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Jeans

Deal of the Day

These Amazon-Bestselling Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Are 67% Off Now View Deal

Louise’s birth comes nearly four months after she announced she was pregnant with the couple’s third child. (Moore and Goldsmith, 39, also share sons Gus, 3, and Ozzie, 23 months.)

Tony Winner Lindsay Mendez Welcomes 2nd Baby 1st With J Alex Brinson

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year

This is an ongoing story

In this article

mandy moore bio

Mandy Moore
Taylor Goldsmith Bio

Taylor Goldsmith

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.