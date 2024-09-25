After giving birth to two boys, Mandy Moore is officially a girl mom.

The actress, 40, announced via Instagram on Wednesday, September 25, that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, had welcomed their third baby together. “Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season,” she wrote alongside a hospital pic of herself holding her newborn.

“She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are,” Moore added. ”Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time 💓💓💓 .”

Louise’s birth comes nearly four months after she announced she was pregnant with the couple’s third child. (Moore and Goldsmith, 39, also share sons Gus, 3, and Ozzie, 23 months.)

This is an ongoing story