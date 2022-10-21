Mandy Moore is a mom — again! The actress announced and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their second child.

“Ozzie is here!” the This Is Us alum, 38, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 21, alongside a series of black and white photos of her and the Dawes musician, 36, cuddling their newborn. “Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓.”

Moore and Goldsmith — who tied the knot in November 2018 and are also the proud parents of 20-month-old son Gus —first confirmed the news of her pregnancy in June following the season finale of her hit NBC series This Is Us.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” the A Walk to Remember actress gushed alongside a photo of her and Goldsmith’s 17-month-old son Gus wearing a “Big Brother” T-shirt. “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.”

Later that week, the Princess Diaries star shared a glimpse of her growing baby bump via her Instagram Stories, revealing she had been “really sick” during her first trimester, but was “happy to be feeling better” at that time.

The “Candy” songstress previously shared her struggles with morning sickness during her first pregnancy with son Gus. Months before his February 2021 arrival, Moore got candid about some of the severe symptoms she went through which also occurred during her first trimester.

“I was really sick in the beginning,” she said on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” in November 2020. “I was home, so … I didn’t have to miss out on work. I don’t know how women do it. I literally woke up and was sick all day long.”

Moore revealed that she “stayed in bed all day” and “couldn’t eat” during that time, which caused her to lose a significant amount of weight. While the Saved actress endured the worst in those first few months, she was ultimately able to pull through.

“I feel much better now. I feel like I have my energy back and [am] feeling good,” she added on the show. “No complaints.”

Despite the “I Wanna Be With You” singer’s health struggles, she was vocal about wanting to expand her family without hesitation. “I’ve said to my husband so many times — and really anyone that has come by that will listen — I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to do it again,’” she said during an interview on the “Informed Pregnancy Podcast” in March 2021. “As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it. I’m sad that I don’t get to relive it or do it again or something.”